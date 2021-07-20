Motilal Oswal Private Equity launches new Rs 4,000 crore PE fund

Motilal Oswal Private Equity (MOPE) on July 20 announced it is launching its new growth equity fund, India Business Excellence Fund IV (or IBEF IV), of Rs 4,000 crore.

This will be the fourth fund for the homegrown private equity firm which has been investing in the Indian private markets since 2007.

"The investment strategy for the new fund will be in line with the previous funds as MOPE continues its focus on providing crucial growth capital to mid-market Indian companies demonstrating strong long-term sustainable growth potential," Motilal Oswal PE said in a statement.

The preference would be to invest in first-generation entrepreneurs building businesses with significant product and/or geographic leadership, said the PE firm.

"In terms of focus sectors, IBEF IV plans to build a diversified portfolio of 10 – 12 investments across MOPE’s preferred sectors of consumer, financial services, life sciences and niche manufacturing. The Fund may also evaluate and selectively invest in emerging new-age business models with digital/online distribution channels, within its preferred sectors," Motilal Oswal PE said.

MOPE expects to achieve its first close before December 2021 and conclude fundraising within 9-12 months.

Commenting on the occasion, Vishal Tulsyan, Managing Director and CEO of MOPE said, "The PE/VC ecosystem in India has really come of age over the last decade and growth equity capital will continue to play a pivotal role as India moves from a USD 3 trillion economy to over USD 10 trillion in the next decade."

"With our proven track record of past 15 years, MOPE has established itself as a ‘partner-of-choice' for Indian businesses and entrepreneurs with the capability and vision to take their enterprises to the next level."

MOPE Investment Advisors Private Limited (MOPE) is a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), a diversified financial services group with businesses in securities, asset management, private equity and investment banking.