Motilal Oswal initiates Buy on ICICI Prudential Life, sees 23% upside on strong profitability hope

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock and expects 23 percent upside over a period of one year.

"We value ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) using the embedded value methodology and estimate the company to deliver new business value of Rs 2,040 crore in FY20E, while operating return on embedded value (RoEV) remains healthy at 19.5 percent," the research house said.

It valued IPRU at around Rs 68,460 crore using P/EV multiple of 2.7x (implied new business multiple of 21x), which implies a price target of Rs 480 per share – an upside of 23 percent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is amongst the market leader in the private sector life insurance space, aided by its strong brand, distribution capabilities and product portfolio.

The company has increased its market share in retail weighted premium to around 12 percent in FY18 (around 6 percent in FY12) and has alongside reported sharp improvement in persistency ratios. "This coupled with change in product mix in favor of protection business and strong cost control has enabled healthy margin expansion (16.5 percent VNB margin in FY18 versus 10.1 percent in FY17)," Motilal Oswal said.

The research house expects margins to improve further to 18.2 percent by FY20E, boosting average operating RoEV to around 20 percent over FY18-20E.

IPRU has delivered around 18 percent CAGR in new business annual premium equivalent (APE) over FY15-18 aided by its robust distribution mix. Unlike other large bancassurers, IPRU has a balanced premium sourcing mix between bancassurance, agency, and direct sales channel. "The strong distribution capability will thus enable IPRU to maintain healthy momentum in new business growth," the research house said.

Motilal Oswal further said IPRU has built a strong franchise in ULIP products (more than 80 percent of total new business APE) and yet it has been able to report steady expansion in margins. "Owing to improved profitability the company’s sensitivity to tax-rate has also reduced significantly while dominance of customer friendly ULIP product has helped insulate it from potential regulatory changes on traditional products."

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage house on Moneycontrol.com is its own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.