Motilal Oswal drops 3% after net profit tanks 45% YoY

The shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd were trading 2.55 percent lower at Rs 610 on BSE, at 10:30 am today after the firm reported a considerable drop in net profit on a year-on-year basis. Motilal Oswal's consolidated net profit is down about 45 percent to Rs 165 crore against Rs 299 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations also fell 2 percent to Rs 1,027 crore over the previous year period. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The profit for the capital market business stood at Rs 135 crore, and that from the asset and wealth business stood at Rs 66 crore.

Stock Performance

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a company which operates in the stock broking domain. It is primarily owned by promoters (69.68 percent) followed by public (17.57 percent), FIIs (6.47 percent) and DIIs (6.28 percent).

Since January 1, 2023, the stock has lost 12.13 percent of its value. Thus, underperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index by a considerable margin. Nifty 50 has remained flat since the start of this year. Moreover, the company's stock has also underperformed on the Nifty 50 index on a 5-year basis by a considerable margin; it lost 36.76 percent of its value over the last 5 years. However, the Nifty50 index has given a positive return of 68.73 percent during the same duration.

