 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Motilal Oswal drops 3% after net profit tanks 45% YoY

Shivam Shukla
Apr 28, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Since the start of 2023, the Motilal Oswal stock has lost 12.13 percent of its value. Thus, underperforming the benchmark Nifty50 index by a considerably margin. As the benchmark Nifty50 index has remained flat since the start of this year.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results

The shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd were trading 2.55 percent lower at Rs 610 on BSE, at 10:30 am today after the firm reported a considerable drop in net profit on a year-on-year basis. Motilal Oswal's consolidated net profit is down about 45 percent to Rs 165 crore against Rs 299 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations also fell 2 percent to Rs 1,027 crore over the previous year period. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The profit for the capital market business stood at Rs 135 crore, and that from the asset and wealth business stood at Rs 66 crore.

Stock Performance

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a company which operates in the stock broking domain. It is primarily owned by promoters (69.68 percent) followed by public (17.57 percent), FIIs (6.47 percent) and DIIs (6.28 percent).