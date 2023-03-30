 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal initiates coverage on Vedant Fashions with buy rating, sees 27% upside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities initiated coverage on Vedant Fashions Ltd (VFL) with a buy rating and increased its target price by 27 percent to Rs 1400 from the current market price.

Vedant Fashions has a robust presence throughout India, encompassing 250 cities and 640 stores. Despite the ethnic wear market being largely underpenetrated with only around 20 percent of the segment being branded, VFL has emerged as a formidable player in the industry.

According to Motilal Oswal, with minimal competition, a burgeoning cultural appeal, and a solid brand reputation, VFL has ample potential for significant expansion.

