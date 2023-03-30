Motilal initiates coverage on Vedant Fashions with buy rating, sees 27% upside

Vedant Fashions has a robust presence throughout India, encompassing 250 cities and 640 stores.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities initiated coverage on Vedant Fashions Ltd (VFL) with a buy rating and increased its target price by 27 percent to Rs 1400 from the current market price.

Vedant Fashions has a robust presence throughout India, encompassing 250 cities and 640 stores. Despite the ethnic wear market being largely underpenetrated with only around 20 percent of the segment being branded, VFL has emerged as a formidable player in the industry.

According to Motilal Oswal, with minimal competition, a burgeoning cultural appeal, and a solid brand reputation, VFL has ample potential for significant expansion.

Also read: MC Long View: Can Vedant Fashions truly be the next Titan?

The company's impressive design capabilities, coupled with data-driven decision-making, have enabled them to avoid discounted sales. Additionally, their tech-driven supply chain and auto-replenishment model, along with an exclusive vendor ecosystem, have played a vital role in scaling up their business and achieving exceptional margins. The franchise-based EBO expansion strategy has also contributed significantly to their success. the brokerage house said.

The potential for growth lies in scaling up emerging brands, particularly Mohey, which currently contributes to approximately 10 percent of the company's revenue. Additionally, catering to the significant market for women's celebration wear and improving operating metrics while adding independent stores can also be crucial growth drivers. Moreover, up-selling Twamev and expanding Manthan to capture the value fashion segment could be key strategies for driving revenue growth in the future, the brokerage house expects.

"We expect the company to report a revenue/PAT CAGR of 21 percent/22 percent over FY23-25, driven by 15 percent footprint additions. We ascribe a forward P/E of 55x, at ~10 perent premium to our average retail coverage multiple, to arrive at our TP of INR1,400", Motilal Oswal report said.

Motilal said due to the company's franchised-funded growth and robust profitability, their capital expenditure requirements are relatively low. This is expected to result in a healthy cash conversion cycle and an estimated return on invested capital (ROIC) of 58 percent for FY23.