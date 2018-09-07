Motherson Sumi Systems rises 4% on bonus share recommendation

Share price of Motherson Sumi Systems rose more than 4 percent intraday Friday as company recommends bonus shares on completing twenty five (25) years of listing of its equity shares on stock exchanges.

The board of directors of company in their meeting held on September 7, 2018 recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 bonus share against the 2 existing equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 395 and 52-week low Rs 274.50 on 20 December, 2017 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.18 percent below its 52-week high and 10.55 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:28 hrs Motherson Sumi Systems was quoting at Rs 303.45, up Rs 12.05, or 4.14 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.16 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 72.93. The latest book value of the company is Rs 29.36 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 10.33. The dividend yield of the company was 0.74 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil