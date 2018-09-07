App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motherson Sumi Systems rises 4% on bonus share recommendation

The board of directors of company in their meeting held on September 7, 2018 recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 bonus share against the 2 existing equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Motherson Sumi Systems rose more than 4 percent intraday Friday as company recommends bonus shares on completing twenty five (25) years of listing of its equity shares on stock exchanges.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 395 and 52-week low Rs 274.50 on 20 December, 2017 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.18 percent below its 52-week high and 10.55 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:28 hrs Motherson Sumi Systems was quoting at Rs 303.45, up Rs 12.05, or 4.14 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.16 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 72.93. The latest book value of the company is Rs 29.36 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 10.33. The dividend yield of the company was 0.74 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 01:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

