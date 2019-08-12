App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Motherson Sumi Systems Q1 net dips 42% at Rs 361 crore

The company had reported a profit of Rs 618.35 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on August 12 said its consolidated net profit declined 41.67 percent to Rs 360.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 618.35 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 16,792.53 crore for April-June 2019 as compared with Rs 14,775.46 crore in the year-ago period, MSSL said in a regulatory filing.

The company's profitability was impacted by adverse ramp-up costs at Samvardhana Motherson Peguform (SMP) greenfield projects and tough market conditions, it added.

related news

"The greenfield plants of SMP are showing slow continuous improvement and we expect the trend to continue provided there is no further global slowdown," MSSL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

The company continues to focus on managing cash flows and debt, and in improving operational efficiency, he added.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:52 pm

