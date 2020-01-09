Motherson Sumi share price falls on UBS downgrade

Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems fell 0.8 percent intraday on January 9 after global brokerage house UBS downgraded the rating on the stock to neutral from buy but raised target price to Rs 155 from Rs 144 per share earlier.

The research house feels the company's international business' organic revenue growth may be limited over the medium term and any large accretive M&A by the company remains the key risk to the call.

Valuations, at +1sd (standard deviation) are above its average and are close to fair value, said UBS which expects the company's FY21 standalone revenue to grow by 13 percent YoY.

The brokerage raised its India Revenue/EBITDA estimates by 3/7 percent for both FY21 and FY22.

The 50 percent rally in the stock in the last three months could be another reason for the downgrade. The stock was quoting at Rs 146.10, down Rs 0.80, or 0.54 percent on the BSE at 1118 hours IST.