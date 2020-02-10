App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motherson Sumi falls 6% as Dec quarter profit declines 38%

The consolidated income during October-December period declined to Rs 15,739.38 crore, over Rs 16,533.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Motherson Sumi Systems fell over 6 percent intraday on February 10 after the company reported 38.6 percent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 340.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 554.99 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The consolidated income during October-December period declined to Rs 15,739.38 crore, over Rs 16,533.99 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have intensified our focus on the areas we control. We continue to strengthen our operations at the unit level around the world and bring our greenfield plants to optimum levels," Motherson Sumi Systems Chairman Chaand Sehgal said.

Close

Sehgal further said "thanks to the great spirit and efforts of our teams, we are able to support the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in navigating through challenging conditions in certain markets and also in managing our cash flows wisely.

related news

The stock price shed 13 percent in the last one month and was quoting at Rs 124.70, down Rs 7.60, or 5.74 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 135.90 and an intraday low of Rs 122.80.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.99 times and was trading with volumes of 1,297,107 shares, compared to its five day average of 987,707 shares, an increase of 31.33 percent.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Motherson Sumi Systems

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.