Most stocks likely to consolidate in October, time to rebalance portfolio after recent sharp fall

We have been raising our voice since the beginning of the year that 2018 is not going to be a calm and peaceful year like 2017. The year before Lok Sabha election, we had assumed high volatility, particularly in capital markets, with short-term pains periodically.

While there are some well-hyped reasons for investors to be cautious, market will rise and fall in the course of multiple news flows from all grounds. Be it higher crude levels, higher rupee, increasing interest rate scenario, trade wars tensions and local political saga dragging markets and disturbing sentiments of all category of investors.

What went wrong is a short-term pain, which started from IL&FS failure and defaults in debt bonds.

DHFL Saga

Higher yields on commercial papers of housing finance company sparked off fears in all bonds rated AAA.

Hence the nuclear effect hit all financial intermediaries including NBFC & NFC due to asset liabilities mismatch in these sectors leading to liquidity tightening.

Other added reasons impacting investment sentiments:

a) Raising crude prices affecting raising inflation fearsb) Rupee depreciation disturbing Current Account Deficit (CAD) targets

c) Trade war tension worrying global businesses

We think the market could be under pressure for next couple of weeks or more, but the fever is likely to be relatively short-lived and provide an opportunity for investors to buy high-quality for long-term.

October is likely to be a month when most of the stocks would be in a consolidaion mood. Investors are advised to rebalance their portfolios by going slightly 'risk off' at this stage.

Historically speaking, panic selling based on some news or events can only be good buying opportunities. Irrational movements offer good buying opportunities in quality companies. Once the fear subsides, these quality stocks will rebound.

As Warren Buffett had said, “The best thing happens to us when a great company gets into temporary trouble. Buy the business when irrationality hits a quality stock."

We believe that long-term fundamentals have not changed and the market overreacted for short term.

For Investors:

For a long-term investor, if you really understand the company and if you have faith in the management and business dynamics, these are brilliant opportunities to buy quality companies. Wherever the management is solid, they will be able to weather this storm and come out stronger.

Hence, at this point, if you do not understand the company or market sentiments, do not buy individual companies; rather invest your money in a mutual fund. But if you do understand companies and long-term market fundamentals, then these are great opportunities.

For Traders:

We recommend traders to preserve liquidity and refrain from taking any aggressive bets on either side until stability comes in.

Technically, Nifty remains in a short-term downtrend and further downsides are likely if the immediate support of 10,700 is broken which is 200 DMA level and any pullback rallies could find resistance near 11,200.

We expect that Nifty may test its 200 DMA but will not break it. Finally, we think that Nifty may go up to 11,540- 11,760 in medium term.

Disclaimer: The author is AVP Research at Mehta Equities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.