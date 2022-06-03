Most Bought smallcases for May 2022

The first week of May closed with the Indian share markets in the bear territory and ended deep in the red. Benchmark indices ended up deep in red due week global sentiments, as global markets fell. The second week of May also closed on a weak note for the sixth consecutive session. As metal and banking stocks came under pressure indices rebounded in the last hour of trade. Adding to all this the US Fed cautioned against an aggressive stand on their policy to bring inflation below its comfort zone of 2% which inadvertently dampened market sentiments. The third week of May saw a bullish closing as markets ended nearly 3% higher. The previous day’s losses were erased and benchmark indices ended on a strong note as investors celebrated positive global cues. This however did not last very long as May ended on a negative note. Due to tepid global cues, and sour global sentiments, investors were concerned about surging global inflation figures and a fresh jump in oil prices, benchmark indices snapped their 3-day winning streak.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have been successful in bringing a different flavour to investing making access easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Although May had a very rocky performance, investors persisted by buying smallcases. Here’s a list of smallcases that investors bought the most in May 2022.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR

-- Managed by: Stayvan

-- Strategy:

Large-cap

STAYVAN introduces (1st time in India), Upfront + SIP strategy for investing directly in stocks.

These smallcase has 7 independent stocks all under Rs. 100/- market price from different sectors and different market cap

This smallcase follows a unique STAYVAN SIP strategy designed to provide comparative better returns over a decent period of time. Not recommended for Short term investors.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR by Dipen Shah (25yrs experience) smallcase by Stayvan

High Quality Right Price

-- Managed by: Green Portfolio

-- Strategy:

Mid and Small cap

This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme

Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price

High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio

Wright ️ Momentum

-- Managed by: Wright Research

-- Strategy:

Large-cap

This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.

This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically built to take advantage of the bull market.

Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research

Green Energy

-- Managed by: Niveshaay

-- Strategy:

Small-cap

A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development and energy transition

Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas, and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as other sources like biofuels.

Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay

Teji Mandi Flagship

-- Managed by: Teji Mandi

-- Strategy:

Multi-cap

Concentrated portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners

Liquid stocks: Stocks picked from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity

Focused stock picking: Short term tactical bets are combined with long term winners to create a portfolio.. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.

Teji Mandi Flagship smallcase by Teji Mandi

Mi_NNF10 Momentum

-- Managed by: Weekend Investing

-- Strategy:

Large Cap

This is a 10 stock Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalanced smallcase within the NNF50 index

The objective is to create sizeable alpha with liquid stocks from Nifty Next 50 using the momentum logic

Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing

Capitalmind Momentum

-- Managed by: Stayvan

-- Strategy:

Mid and Small-cap

Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity with weekly rebalancing

This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years

Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind

Listed Venture Capital

-- Managed by: Lotusdew

-- Strategy:

Small Cap

Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow

Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.

Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.

Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth

Mr. Market

-- Managed by: Jainam

-- Strategy:

Large cap

Investing in India's Top 100 Companies based on Market Capitalization through ETFs-Nifty 50 and Next Nifty 50 in Nippon.

Large companies are predominantly well established and have proven history with Qualitative Managements along with Products and Services.

Sound Financials like Sales trends, Strong Balance sheet and ratios provides them a competitive edge.

Buying Top 100 Companies through ETFs becomes Cost Efficient and helps to bid for the Winners.

Mr. Market smallcase by Jainam

Emerging Dominators plus (ED+) by Piper Serica

-- Managed by: Piper Serica

-- Strategy:

Mid and Small-cap

This objective of ED+ is to generate alpha equity returns by investing in upto 12 small and mid-cap stocks which are potential multi-bagger stocks qualifying to fit into our investment framework

This portfolio is focused on leveraging the possibility of with an increase in per capita GDP there is a significant change in the consumption pattern of Indian consumers.

Emerging Dominators plus (ED+) by Piper Serica smallcase by Piper Serica