Most Bought smallcases for June 2022

The first week of June, saw the opening of markets on a flat note. Despite mixed global cues Indian share markets saw positive trading activity and ended higher. As buying returned in heavyweight stocks, benchmark indices witnessed extended gains as the session progressed.The second week of June saw the Indian share markets under the trap of the bear-grip throughout the day with the markets ending on a negative note. This was possibly due to the worries of high inflation along with the expected follow-up of Reserve Bank of India’s unscheduled rate hike in May. The third week of June saw the Indian share markets facing further losses due to investors’ fear of a looming recession as Wall Street hit a bear market milestone. Benchmark indices ended the volatile session on a weaker note while investors were spooked by Wall Street hitting a bear market milestone on fears of a looming recession.

The final week of June started of as a glimmer of hope with Indian markets ending strongly as investors’ sentiments were uplifted due to firm global market cues. June finally ended with the indian share markets ending ona flat note. Benchmark indices fell into red after giving up early gains due to weakness in auto and IT stocks.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long-term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have been successful in bringing a different flavour to investing making access easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Although June saw the Indian markets being bearish, investors persisted by buying smallcases. Here’s a list of smallcases that investors bought the most in May 2022.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR- Managed by: Stayvan- Strategy:- Large-cap- STAYVAN introduces (1st time in India), Upfront + SIP strategy for investing directly in stocks.- These smallcase has 7 independent stocks all under Rs. 100/- market price from different sectors and different market cap.

- This smallcase follows a unique STAYVAN SIP strategy designed to provide comparative better returns over a decent period of time. Not recommended for Short term investors.

