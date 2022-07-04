Most Bought smallcases for June 2022

Most Bought smallcases for June 2022The first week of June, saw the opening of markets on a flat note. Despite mixed global cues Indian share markets saw positive trading activity and ended higher. As buying returned in heavyweight stocks, benchmark indices witnessed extended gains as the session progressed.
The final week of June started of as a glimmer of hope with Indian markets ending strongly as investors’ sentiments were uplifted due to firm global market cues. June finally ended with the indian share markets ending ona flat note. Benchmark indices fell into red after giving up early gains due to weakness in auto and IT stocks.
smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long-term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have been successful in bringing a different flavour to investing making access easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.
Although June saw the Indian markets being bearish, investors persisted by buying smallcases. Here’s a list of smallcases that investors bought the most in May 2022.TAARE ZAMEEN PAR
- This smallcase follows a unique STAYVAN SIP strategy designed to provide comparative better returns over a decent period of time. Not recommended for Short term investors.
CODEWright