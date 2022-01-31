MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Most Bought smallcases for January 2022

    Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

    The first month of 2022 has come to a close. January has had a rocky finish with the markets falling into the red zone. The increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, Rise in price of Oil almost hitting the $100 mark per barrel, something last seen in 2014 and Budget Nervousness are among some of the factors for the markets to fall. Despite this, some smallcases were in high demand. Here is a list of the Most Bought smallcases of January 2022.

    smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

    Here is a list of Managers’ Most bought smallcases this January by investors

    Wright Momentum

    • ● Managed by: Wright Research

    • ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Mid Cap

    •                 ● This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically built to take advantage of the bull market.

    •                 ● This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

    •                 ● The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.


     

    Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research




    Green Energy

    Close

    Related stories

    ● Managed by: Niveshaay

    ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Small-Cap

    •                 ● A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development

    •                 ● This is a portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the energy transition


     

    Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay



    Capitalmind Momentum

    • ● Managed by: Capitalmind

    • ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Mid and Small-cap

    •                 ● Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity with weekly rebalancing

    •                 ● This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years


     

    Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind



    Listed Venture Capital

    • ● Managed by: Lotusdew

    • ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Small Cap

    •                 ● Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow

    •                 ● Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.

    •                 ● Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.


     

    Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth



    Mi EverGreen

    • ● Managed by: Weekend Investing

    • ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Large Cap

    •                 ● Mi EverGreen is a large and mid cap portfolio from the universe of CNX200 stocks that is rebalanced monthly

    •                 ● It also has a fixed 25% allocation to Gold and is designed based on rotational momentum strategy


     

    Mi EverGreen smallcase by Weekend Investing


     


    High Quality Right Price

    • ● Managed by: Green Portfolio

    • ● Strategy

    •                 ● Mid and Small-cap

    •                 ● This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme

    •                 ● Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price


     

    High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio



    Teji Mandi Flagship

    • ● Managed by: Teji Mandi

    • ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Multi-cap

    •                 ● Concentrated portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners

    •                 ● Liquid stocks: Stocks picked from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity

    •                 ● Focused stock picking: Short term tactical bets are combined with long term winners to create a portfolio.. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.


     

    Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator  smallcase by Equityrush



    Omkara Opportunities Smallcase

    • ● Managed by: Omkara Capital

    • ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Mid and Small Cap

    •                 ● Own India’s Most Promising Mid & Small-Cap Co’s With Data-Backed Actionable Research with reasonably valuations ensuring enough margin of safety

    •                 ● Companies with under-utilized capacities or with capex cycle behind are preferred as they the potential to deliver disproportionate returns over a 2-3 years period


     

    Omkara Opportunities Smallcase smallcase by Omkara Capital


     


    Negen Opportunistic SIP

    • ● Managed by: Negen Capital

    • ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Small-Cap

    •                 ● "Value + Growth". Technology investing in America & India. SIP. Investing made simple.

    •                 ● 'Value+Growth' is the combination we aspire to find. It is the most potent way of investing.

    •                 ● Technology companies will be at the forefront in the future. They will gain significant market share from traditional business going forward. Investors must have Tech in their portfolio to stay ahead of the rest.


     

    Negen Opportunistic SIP smallcase by Negen Capital


    Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator

    • ● Managed by: Equityrush

    • ● Strategy:

    •                 ● Small-cap

    •                 ● A portfolio of top dual momentum stocks curated by Kunal Saraogi.

    •                 ● This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum.

    •                 ● Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase.


     

    Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator  smallcase by Equityrush

     

     

     

    To know more about smallcases in MoneyControl, click here - https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/smallcase

     

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Capitalmind Momentum #Green Energy #High Quality Right Price #Listed Venture Capital #Mi Evergreen #Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator #Negen Opportunistic SIP #Omkara Opportunities Smallcase #Teji Mandi Flagship #Wright Momentum
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 07:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.