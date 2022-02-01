Most Bought smallcases for January 2022

The first month of 2022 has come to a close. January has had a rocky finish with the markets falling into the red zone. The increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, Rise in price of Oil almost hitting the $100 mark per barrel, something last seen in 2014 and Budget Nervousness are among some of the factors for the markets to fall. Despite this, some smallcases were in high demand. Here is a list of the Most Bought smallcases of January 2022.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here is a list of Managers’ Most bought smallcases this January by investors



● Managed by: Wright Research



● Strategy:



● Mid Cap



● This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically built to take advantage of the bull market.



● This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe



● The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.



Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research

Green Energy

● Managed by: Niveshaay



● Small-Cap



● A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development



● This is a portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the energy transition



● Strategy:



● Managed by: Capitalmind



● Strategy:



● Mid and Small-cap



● Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity with weekly rebalancing



● This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years





● Managed by: Lotusdew



● Strategy:



● Small Cap



● Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow



● Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.



● Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.





● Managed by: Weekend Investing



● Strategy:



● Large Cap



● Mi EverGreen is a large and mid cap portfolio from the universe of CNX200 stocks that is rebalanced monthly



● It also has a fixed 25% allocation to Gold and is designed based on rotational momentum strategy





● Managed by: Green Portfolio



● Strategy



● Mid and Small-cap



● This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme



● Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price





● Managed by: Teji Mandi



● Strategy:



● Multi-cap



● Concentrated portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners



● Liquid stocks: Stocks picked from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity



● Focused stock picking: Short term tactical bets are combined with long term winners to create a portfolio.. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.





● Managed by: Omkara Capital



● Strategy:



● Mid and Small Cap



● Own India’s Most Promising Mid & Small-Cap Co’s With Data-Backed Actionable Research with reasonably valuations ensuring enough margin of safety



● Companies with under-utilized capacities or with capex cycle behind are preferred as they the potential to deliver disproportionate returns over a 2-3 years period





● Managed by: Negen Capital



● Strategy:



● Small-Cap



● "Value + Growth". Technology investing in America & India. SIP. Investing made simple.



● 'Value+Growth' is the combination we aspire to find. It is the most potent way of investing.



● Technology companies will be at the forefront in the future. They will gain significant market share from traditional business going forward. Investors must have Tech in their portfolio to stay ahead of the rest.





● Managed by: Equityrush



● Strategy:



● Small-cap



● A portfolio of top dual momentum stocks curated by Kunal Saraogi.



● This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum.



● Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase.



