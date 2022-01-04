Most-bought smallcases for December 2021

We just wrapped up 2021. The year was quite a year for the Indian markets with all-time high bull runs and remarkable IPOs. Let us take a look at the most bought smallcases of December 2021 and why they were well-sought-after.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. Smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. Smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here is a list of Managers’ Most bought smallcases this December by investors:



● Managed by: Wright Research



● Strategy:



● Mid Cap

● This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically built to take advantage of the bull market.

● This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

● The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.









Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research



● Managed by: Equityrush



● Strategy:



● Small-cap

● A portfolio of top dual momentum stocks curated by Kunal Saraogi.

● This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum.

● Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase.









Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator smallcase by Equityrush



● Managed by: Niveshaay



● Strategy:



● Small-Cap

● A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development

● This is a portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the energy transition









Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay



● Managed by: Capitalmind



● Strategy:



● Mid and Small-cap

● Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity with weekly rebalancing

● This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years









Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind



● Managed by: Omkara Capital



● Strategy:



● Mid and Small Cap

● Own India’s Most Promising Mid & Small-Cap Co’s With Data-Backed Actionable Research with reasonably valuations ensuring enough margin of safety

● Companies with under-utilized capacities or with capex cycle behind are preferred as they the potential to deliver disproportionate returns over a 2-3 years period









Omkara Opportunities Smallcase smallcase by Omkara Capital



● Managed by: Weekend Investing



● Strategy:



● Large Cap

● Mi EverGreen is a large and mid cap portfolio from the universe of CNX200 stocks that is rebalanced monthly

● It also has a fixed 25% allocation to Gold and is designed based on rotational momentum strategy









Mi EverGreen smallcase by Weekend Investing



● Managed by: Stellar Wealth



● Strategy:



● Small Cap

● Mix of long-term compounders & shorter-term tactical bets

● Benchmark agnostic diversified portfolio

● Fundamental based ideas picked via a bottom-up approach

● Investment universe predominantly within Top 500 companies by market cap









Stellar Wealth FlexiCap Portfolio smallcase by Stellar Wealth



● Managed by: Negen Capital



● Strategy:



● Small-Cap

● "Value + Growth". Technology investing in America & India. SIP. Investing made simple.

● 'Value+Growth' is the combination we aspire to find. It is the most potent way of investing.

● Technology companies will be at the forefront in the future. They will gain significant market share from traditional business going forward. Investors must have Tech in their portfolio to stay ahead of the rest.









Negen Opportunistic SIP smallcase by Negen Capital



● Managed by: Green Portfolio



● Strategy:



● Mid and Small-cap

● This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme

● Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price









High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio



● Managed by: Lotusdew



● Strategy:



● Small Cap

● Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow

● Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.

● Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.









Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth

Here’s wishing all a Happy and a Prosperous 2022.

