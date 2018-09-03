Most auto stocks jump 1-3% on mixed August sales numbers; Maruti Suzuki slips 1%

The stocks of most auto companies rose between 1 percent and 3 percent intraday on Monday, except Maruti Suzuki (down 1 percent), after these companies reported a mixed set of sales numbers in August 2018.

Floods in Kerala is the main reason due to which companies have reported numbers that are below estimates.

In the month of August, Ashok Leyland sold 17,386 units, a growth of 27 percent versus 13,637 units on a year ago period.

TVS Motor's August sales were up 8 percent at 3.43 lakh units versus 3.17 lakh units. Escorts' tractor sales grew 4.9 percent at 4,812 units versus 4,587 units.

Eicher Motors' total VECV sales rose 32.8 percent at 6,069 units, while Royal Enfield sales were up 2 percent at 69,377 units.

Tata Motors' total August sales were up 27 percent at 58,262 units. Atul Auto's sales up 10.12 percent at 4,430 units versus 4,023 units, YoY.

However, Maruti Suzuki sales were down 3.4 percent at 1.58 lakh units versus 1.63 lakh units.

Bajaj Auto August sales jumped 30 percent at 4.37 lakh units, exports were up 35 percent at 1.81 lakh units and domestic sales rose 27 percent at 2.55 lakh units.

Hero Motocorp sold 685,047 units in August 2018 against 678,797 units of two-wheelers in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

M&M August auto sales were up 14 percent at 48,324 units. Its tractor sales rose 7 percent at 17,785 units, while exports grew 10% at 1,410 units

SML Isuzu sold 744 vehicles in August 2018 against 541 vehicles in August 2017.