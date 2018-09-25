Moser Baer locked in 5% lower circuit as NCLT allows liquidation of company

Shares of Moser Baer India touched 52-week low of Rs 1.67, locked at 5 percent lower circuit after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved for liquidation of the company.

There were pending sell orders of 69,456 shares, with no buyers available.

NCLT has allowed the liquidation of Moser Baer India vide its order dated September 20, 2018, under Section 33(2) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The average liquidation value comes to Rs 337.45 crore. The total financial debts due to financial creditors as on the corporate Insolvency commencement date has been Rs 4,356.12 crore.

At 11:36 hrs Moser Baer (India) was quoting at Rs 1.67, down Rs 0.08, or 4.57 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil