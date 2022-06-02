 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Morning Trade | FMCG stocks in focus as rural demand stays weak | Ashish Kacholia trims stake in Mold-Tek Packaging

Moneycontrol News
Jun 02, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Rural demand slows down for FMCG goods for the third consecutive quarter. We discuss the impact with Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol Pro. We also answer your stock queries with Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #morning trade #Morning Trade With Moneycontrol #Shrikant Chauhan #stock market #stocks #video
first published: Jun 2, 2022 08:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.