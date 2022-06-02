GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Morning Trade | FMCG stocks in focus as rural demand stays weak | Ashish Kacholia trims stake in Mold-Tek Packaging
Moneycontrol News
Jun 02, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Rural demand slows down for FMCG goods for the third consecutive quarter. We discuss the impact with Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol Pro. We also answer your stock queries with Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#morning trade
#Morning Trade With Moneycontrol
#Shrikant Chauhan
#stock market
#stocks
#video
first published: Jun 2, 2022 08:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.