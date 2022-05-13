GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Morning Trade | Impact of weak rupee; focus on SBI, Eicher, Tech M, Avenue, Escorts
Moneycontrol Video
May 13, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
Get all your stock queries answered by Rupak De of LKP. Also on the show: How does a weak Rupee impact you? We analyse with Aparna Iyer.
Moneycontrol Video
TAGS:
#Market
#SBI
#Stock prices
#video
first published: May 13, 2022 07:49 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.