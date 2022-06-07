GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Morning Trade | Impact of new provisioning rules on NBFCs, plus all your stock queries answered LIVE
Moneycontrol Video
Jun 07, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
RBI announces new general provisioning rates for NBFCs. What will be their impact on the market? We ask expert Ajay Bodke. Also Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa answers all your stock queries LIVE.
TAGS:
#morning trade
#stock markets
#stocks
#video
first published: Jun 7, 2022 08:22 am
