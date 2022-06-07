 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Morning Trade | Impact of new provisioning rules on NBFCs, plus all your stock queries answered LIVE

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 07, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

RBI announces new general provisioning rates for NBFCs. What will be their impact on the market? We ask expert Ajay Bodke. Also Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa answers all your stock queries LIVE.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #morning trade #stock markets #stocks #video
first published: Jun 7, 2022 08:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.