Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

#1. India’s core sector output in June hits five-month high of 8.2 percent

India’s output of eight core industries in June grew 8.2 percent from a year earlier from a 5 percent annual growth recorded in May. The June numbers posted a five-month high. Other than crude oil, seven other core industries that include steel, coal, cement, refinery products, natural gas, fertilizers, and electricity, saw strong growth.

Why it’s important: The index of industrial production is expected to post robust numbers since the core sectors carry 40 percent weight in the gauge. The growth may moderate in coming months as demand cools post sowing of summer crops.

#2. Companies complain market regulator’s new rules increase compliance burden

Recent changes in rules introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India have led to an increased compliance burden and associated costs for listed companies, top executives said. The new rules include confirmation or denial of market rumors, disclosing business contracts to family settlements, matters concerning senior employees, new environmental, social and governance regulations, and communicating actions taken by any authorities.

Why it’s important: The changes have been made to improve corporate governance and boost investor protection. Companies struggling to prepare themselves will have to live with the new regulations.

#3. Weather bureau warns of below-normal rainfall in August, deepening worries

Although India is expected to receive normal rainfall in the August-September period after excess precipitation in July, rains in August are projected to be below normal at less than 94 percent of the average, the India Meteorological Department has warned. Below-normal rains in August, which makes for almost 30 percent of the southwest monsoon, could have an adverse impact on standing kharif crops, particularly in water-stressed areas where crops are maturing.

Why it’s important: Excessive rainfall in July has already impacted summer crops in many parts of India and deficient precipitation in August may harm them further. That’s not good news for food prices, which have been on fire, adding to consumer inflation.

#4. Maruti to take over Suzuki factory in Gujarat to increase efficiency

Maruti Suzuki India will would acquire the Gujarat plant from parent Suzuki Motor to boost the efficiency of its production and supply chain. The takeover is expected to conclude by March next year, chairman R C Bhargava has said. The transaction will not affect production, costs, and profits, he said.

Why it’s important: Maruti and its parent Suzuki have decided that contract manufacturing will not work satisfactorily as India’s largest carmaker prepares to reduce it carbon footprint. Increasing efficiencies in production and supply chains have more important that ever in order to do that.

#5. Cofounder Binny Bansal exits Flipkart, Walmart expands stake to 80 percent

Walmart’s shareholding in Flipkart is likely to rise to around 80 percent, as cofounder Binny Bansal and other minority investors sell more shares to the American retailer, regulatory filings in Singapore show. Latest data on Tracxn showed Walmart now holds 80.5 percent in Flipkart.

Why it’s important: Binny Bansal’s exit marks the end of the founding entrepreneur’s association with one of the most successful Indian consumer internet startups in the past decade. Walmart has strengthened its ownership of the e-commerce company.

#6. Minority shareholders of Aakash decline equity share swap with Byju’s

Private equity firm Blackstone and the Chaudhry family, two minority shareholders in Aakash Educational Services, have refused to swap their equity holding in the test preparation subsidiary unit with parent Think & Learn that runs Byju’s. Chaudhry and Blackstone own 30 percent of Aakash, while Think & Learn owns 43 percent, and Byju Raveendran owns 27 percent. Byju’s acquired Aakash in April 2021 for about $950 million in cash and stocks.

Why it’s important: The refusal would lead to an impasse in concluding the deal that was originally announced as a cash plus equity merger. It would add to the woes of India’s most valuable start-up.

#7. Adani Group in discussions to raise $1.8 billion via corporate bond sales in India

The Adani Group plans to tap India’s bond market to raise up to $1.8 billion in the current financial year as it gears up local-currency debt sales since damaging allegations were made by a short seller earlier this year. The notes would likely be sold in small Rs 5 billion to Rs 10 billion lots of listed and unlisted bonds to meet capital expenditure requirements.

Why it’s important: The Adani Group’s is working to restore investor confidence after months of damage control following a January report alleging corporate malfeasance that led to a stock market rout.

#8. Niti Aayog proposes mining incentives to boost lithium-ion battery manufacturing

The Niti Aayog has proposed royalties, tax benefits and production-linked incentives to support the processing and refining of critical minerals used in lithium-ion batteries. The Geological Survey of India recently confirmed an inferred 5.9 million tons of lithium ore deposits in Jammua and Kashmir.

Why it’s important: The discovery of lithium reserves has given a fillip to India’s electric vehicle and renewable energy push. The proposed business incentives would help promote electric vehicles and meeting India’s net-zero goals.

#9. Commerce minister to meet e-commerce brass to discuss national policy on online biz

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is expected to meet top executives of Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Shiprocket and Swiggy, among others, for consultations before finalizing the government’s much-awaited National Ecommerce Policy. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade had started ministerial consultations for the e-commerce policy in June. The government has been working on the policy since 2018 and had floated a draft in 2019.

Why it’s important: Online marketplaces, food-delivery firms, and logistics and quick commerce platforms have become an essential part of India’s business landscape. A friendly policy could aid further growth.

#10. Indians splurge on cosmetics, spending Rs 5,000 crore on beauty products

More than 100 million items of cosmetics, including lipstick, nail polish and eyeliner, were sold in the past six months in the top 10 Indian cities. Customers spent over Rs 5,000 crore on these beauty products, with 40 percent of them buying online, according to a Kantar study. Those who purchase are mostly working women, who spend 1.6 times the amount that overall cosmetic buyers pay on average, the report said.

Why it’s important: The penetration of beauty products is only set to increase as more women enter the workforce. The convenience on online purchases is adding to the growth spurt.