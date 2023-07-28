A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others

#1. India may set up own international financial messaging system like Swift

India is looking to set up its own global financing messaging system along the lines of Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications), which is used worldwide to transfer funds and securities across borders. An expert bankers’ panel is exploring options and expected to submit findings to the government by August. The committee members are drawn from the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India, among others.

Why it’s important: The proposal is a part of the government’s bigger plan to internationalize the Indian currency. The proposed system will help settle bilateral trade in rupees.

#2. Indian corporate earnings feel the heat of higher interest rates

Rising interest costs are now the fastest-growing cost head for corporate India, weighing down earnings despite a softening of raw material and energy costs in recent quarters. The combined interest expenses of the 271 listed companies, excluding BFSI and IT services, were up 36.2 percent on year in the June quarter, growing at the fastest pace in three years.

Why it’s important: The rise in interest burden in the past one has started offsetting a large part of the gains from cooling commodity and energy prices in recent quarters.

#3. Baring and Blackstone in discussions to acquire 20 percent stake in Cipla

Private equity companies Blackstone and Baring have initiated talks with the Hamied family, promoters of Cipla to purchase up to 20 percent in the drugmaker. The family owns 33.47 percent and may become minority owners if the talks succeed. Considering Cipla’s market valuation of Rs 94,572 crore, 20 percent of the company will be worth Rs 18,914 crore.

Why it’s important: This could be one of the largest transactions this year. Private equity firms are increasingly focusing on investing in healthcare as the industry expands rapidly in India.

#4. Warburg Pincus in advanced talks with Brookfield to acquire Everise Holdings

Warburg Pincus is in advanced discussions with Brookfield Asset Management to acquire Everise Holdings. The deal is expected to value Everise at $1.2-1.3 billion. Warburg is competing with other investors such as BPEA EQT-backed Sagility and Veritas Capital.

Why it’s important: It the deal fructifies, the buyout will be the largest in India by Warburg Pincus, the fund that started the private equity rush in the country with its successful investment in Bharti Airtel.

#5. Unsecured loans grow at double digits in June quarter despite central bank reservations

Unsecured loan portfolios of Indian banks grew in double digits in the fiscal first quarter led by an increase in personal loans. The growth in personal loans at HDFC Bank was 19.5 percent, ICICI Bank 38.6 percent, Yes Bank 32 percent, and Axis Bank 21 percent. Banks and non-bank lenders are competing for personal loans, which are collateral-free credit without a specific end use, allowing it to be used for consumption.

Why it’s important: Although unsecured loans do not necessarily mean lax underwriting standards, the Reserve Bank has cautioned against exuberance in the segment.

#6. South Korean trade body concerned as production-linked incentives stuck

India is unfairly withholding from South Korean firms the incentives promised under the government’s production-linked incentive schemes, the New Delhi chief of a Korean trade body has said. Arbitrary policy changes are a key concern for Korean companies investing in India, said Lee Young-Ho of the Korea International Trade Association.

Why it’s important: This is the first time that a Korean trade association has remarked on the challenges related to the production-linked incentive scheme that aims to boost manufacturing in the country.

#7. CPP Investments builds diversified portfolio, remains committed to India

In a financial year marked by the Ukraine war, rising interest rates, high inflation and market volatility, Canada’s biggest pension fund manager, CPP Investments, posted returns of 1.3 percent. Despite headwinds, it continued to invest in the domestic market, expanding its portfolio by 11 percent to Vanadian $22 billion ($16.7 billion) in 2022-23, according to John Graham, president and CEO.

Why it’s important: CPP has invested in India’s start-up ecosystem as well and could be adjusting to the changing investment landscape. Governance in some firms like Byju’s could be a concern.

#8. Tech Mahindra’s next CEO to get package of Rs 48.8 crore in first year

Tech Mahindra managing director and chief executive officer designate Mohit Joshi has been offered a Rs 7 crore joining bonus and could earn Rs 46.8 crore in his first year. The current chief, C P Gurnani, earned Rs 674.5 crore in remuneration between April 2013 and March 2023, largely on account of stock options exercised over the past decade

Why it’s important: The eyewatering package could make Joshi one of the highest-paid professional chief executives in the country.

#9. Cheaper domestic brands grab market share as essential items become dearer

Cheaper local brands have made the most of rising prices, with households reporting higher purchases of brands like Supremo 51 dish-wash bar, Saras detergent bar, 1 to 3 noodles, and Vasant spices, according to market researcher Kantar. This is posing a challenge for incumbents such as Rin, Parachute, Maggi, and MTR. Kantar surveyed 6,000 shoppers to find the impact of inflation on consumption while tracking consumption of staples and discretionary products between May 2021 and April 2023.

Why it’s important: Indian households continue to feel the strain of high inflation, although there are indications of consumption reviving as prices cool somewhat.

#10. Consumer companies prepare business strategies to weather climate risk

Consumer firms in the country are adopting climate-smart strategies to risk-proof business. They are hiring weather forecasting agencies, in-house experts, and data crunchers to prepare for logistics and demand disruptions due to weather events such as unseasonal rains, extreme heatwaves and milder summers or winters.

Why it’s important: It is time to recognize that erratic and unpredictable weather conditions have become a permanent feature. Companies would need to strategize to stay ahead of the curve.