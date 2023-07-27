A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others

#1. India will be among top three economies, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India will rank among the top three economies in the world during the third term of the National Democratic Alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. “India will reach the top three; this is Modi’s guarantee,” he said. The ruling alliance will seek to return to power for the third consecutive time in 2024 general elections expected in May.

Why it’s important: India’s remarkable progress since the 1991 reforms has seen the country rise steadily in the league table to fifth position now. It remains a bright spot amid a gloomy global economic outlook.

#2. Jio Financial partners Blackrock to start $300 million asset management company

Jio Financial Services, the demerged unit of Reliance Industries, has joined hands with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, to establish an asset management company with a combined investment of $300 million. The partners plan to invest $150 million each in the venture, making it the 44th firm in the Rs 44.39 lakh crore Indian mutual fund industry, currently dominated by SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund.

Why it’s important: This will mark the reentry of Blackrock into India. Reliance is known to quickly grab market share in the businesses it starts. A new player in the mutual fund industry will deepen the market.

#3. Mahindra looks to acquire additional 9.9 percent stake in private lender RBL Bank

Mahindra has shown interest in buying a 9.9 percent stake in RBL Bank, after picking up a 3.53 percent stake in the private lender a week ago. RBL aims to shift from bulk to granular deposits model to expand its margins beyond 5 percent. M&M has already acquired 3.53 percent stake in RBL for Rs 417 crore.

Why it’s important: M&M has been for long trying to enter the country’s banking space. Its latest bold move has taken investors by surprise, who have reacted positively by sending RBL shares surging.

#4. Qatar Investment in advanced talks with Reliance Retail to invest up to $1 billion

Qatar Investment Authority is in advanced negotiations with Reliance Retail Ventures to invest $950 million to $1 billion, valuing the latter at $100 billion valuation. This is almost a 60 percent premium to the last funding round raised three years ago that valued the retailer at about $62.4 billion. Reliance Retail, led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha, last week reported revenue of Rs 69,962 crore for the June quarter, up 19.5 percent from the year earlier.

Why it’s important: At the valuation of $100 billion, Reliance Retail Ventures, which has lately been making concerted moves to expand its market share in India, will overtake global peers like Tesco and Carrefour.

#5. Tribunal allows Go First to use leased plans as airline seeks to restart operations

The National Company Law Tribunal has granted relief to insolvent Go First, allowing the grounded airline to use leased aircraft as it prepares to resume operations. The tribunal said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has not deregistered its aircraft, which means the airplanes are available to the airline to resume operations.

Why it’s important: The lessors to Go First have been trying to repossess the aircraft but Go First, which voluntarily filed for insolvency, has been opposing it because it wants to resume services.

#6. GST Council to meet to confirm 28 percent betting tax by making changes in law

The GST Council will meet virtually on August 2 to clear changes in the goods and services tax law needed to implement the decision taken earlier in July to levy 28 percent tax on the full value of online gaming bets. The rate-setting body will consider and clear the amendments to be made to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and respective state laws to give effect to the council’s decision.

Why it’s important: There has been intense lobbying by the industry for the government to reconsider the high tax that it fears will deal a body blow to online betting. Their hopes are about to be dashed.

#7. Discretionary spending in India shows signs of recovery in June, consumer firms say

Discretionary consumption has been showing some signs of recovery since June, improving both on a year-on-year and sequential monthly basis, chief executives of several listed consumer companies have said in their June quarter earnings calls. There has been a further acceleration in demand recovery in July, they said, attributing the pick-up to a slowing in inflation, among other drivers.

Why it’s important: Persistently high inflation in the past two years has hurt household budgets, crimping discretionary spends. The trend could be reversing as the rate of price rise eases.

#8. US central bank raises rates again to highest in 16 years to tame inflation

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, citing persistently high inflation as a rationale for what is now the highest policy rate in 16 years in that country. The rate hike, the Fed’s 11th in 12 meetings, set the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25-5.5 percent range, and the accompanying policy statement left the door open to another increase.

Why it’s important: The tightening monetary cycle in the US and Europe shows no signs of stopping. Retail inflation is rising in India as well and it remains to be seen the move India’s Reserve Bank will make.

#9. UK pushes for whiskey bottling in third country before landing in India

Officials of the British government negotiating a free trade agreement with India are advocating bottling their whisky in transit in a third country for reasons related to cost and logistics. Negotiations on alcoholic beverages assume significance as India considers opening its vast market to countries such as the UK, Australia, Canada, and the European Union.

Why it’s important: India emerged as one of the world’s largest consumers of whiskey as tipplers have traditionally favored the brew. All producing countries want a share of the lucrative market.

#10. Lok Sabha approves forest conservation legislation amid uproar over Manipur

Six draft legislations were introduced in the Lok Sabha, of which the key Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was approved amid continued protests by opposition parties over the violence in Manipur and adjournments since the monsoon session started.

Why it’s important: The modifications proposed in the law that will now regulate forest conservation in India has alarmed environmentalists as it abolishes need for clearances in densely forest border areas in the northeast.