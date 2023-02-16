 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Trade deficit hits one-year low, both exports and imports contract

India’s trade deficit in January hit its lowest in a year at $17.75 billion, as both goods exports and imports shrank for the second straight month due to muted external demand and a sharp decline in gold imports. Merchandise exports dropped 6.5 per cent on year to $32.91 billion after a demand slowdown from wealthy nations, commerce ministry data showed. The decline was 4.5 per cent sequentially. Imports fell 3.6 per cent to $50.66 billion but were sharper sequentially at 13 per cent. The reasons included restrictions on non-essential imports, weak domestic demand, and cooling commodity prices.

Why it’s important: For a country that runs a current account deficit, lower import cost is good news. Boosting outbound shipments will, however, remain challenging unless global economic growth and the geopolitical situation improve significantly.

Reserve Bank provides in-principle approval to 32 payments firms