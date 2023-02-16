Trade deficit hits one-year low, both exports and imports contract

India’s trade deficit in January hit its lowest in a year at $17.75 billion, as both goods exports and imports shrank for the second straight month due to muted external demand and a sharp decline in gold imports. Merchandise exports dropped 6.5 per cent on year to $32.91 billion after a demand slowdown from wealthy nations, commerce ministry data showed. The decline was 4.5 per cent sequentially. Imports fell 3.6 per cent to $50.66 billion but were sharper sequentially at 13 per cent. The reasons included restrictions on non-essential imports, weak domestic demand, and cooling commodity prices.

Why it’s important: For a country that runs a current account deficit, lower import cost is good news. Boosting outbound shipments will, however, remain challenging unless global economic growth and the geopolitical situation improve significantly.

Reserve Bank provides in-principle approval to 32 payments firms

The payment arms of technology giants like Amazon and Google, along with Reliance Payment Solutions, are among the 32 firms given in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as online payment aggregators. This is the first time the central bank has released a list with the current application status for all payment aggregators for greater transparency. The list will be updated every fortnight. The scrutiny of applications is still underway, the banking regulator said.

Why it’s important: The online payment aggregator framework introduced in March 2020 mandates that only firms approved by the Reserve Bank acquire and offer payment services to merchants. The in-principle licenses broaden the payments ecosystem in India and will likely lead to wider use.

Aditya Birla Group to sell up to 49 per cent of renewables business to raise $400 million

The Aditya Birla Group has hired StanChart to sell up to 49 per cent stake in its renewable energy business to raise around $400 million. Aditya Birla Renewables aims to establish 4.5GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2025-26, mainly for the commercial and industrial segment, building on its current project portfolio of 2GW. In October 2015, the group agreed to partner with the Abraaj Group to build a large-scale renewable energy platform in India, but the plan was shelved as the Abraaj Group collapsed.

Why it’s important: The conglomerate aims to boost its presence in India’s rapidly growing clean energy sector. There is strong investor interest in the commercial and industrial segment because it offers insulation from risks like lower power purchase from distribution utilities.

Adani Ports to stop giving loans to non-group companies, to pare debt instead

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will halt lending money to non-group companies after having lent at least Rs 12,687 crore last year. The Gautam Adani-controlled company will instead use surplus funds to pare debts worth as much as Rs 44,000 crore. At the end of December, Adani Ports had over Rs 1,000 crore in loans made to other firms. These loans given by Adani Ports to unidentified companies were backed by Adani Properties, a privately held real estate developer.

Why it’s important: Adani Ports is scrambling to restore investor confidence after US short-seller Hindenburg Research questioned whether some non-related firms were being used to hide loans to other promoter entities. Investors dislike the practice of a public company providing loans to entities owned by the same promoter.

Wife of IndiGo promotor to sell 4 per cent stake worth over $350 million

Shobha Gangwal, wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, will offload a 4 per cent stake in India’s largest airline, which is worth $353 million. The sale will be made through a block deal on Thursday. This is the second time the Gangwal family is selling stake in InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, after selling a 2.8 per cent stake in the carrier for about $250 million in September. The Gangwal family owned a 33.78 per cent stake in the airline on December 31, according to stock exchange data.

Why it’s important: The development follows a settlement of a dispute between the two founders of the budget airline. Gangwal had complained to the market regulator regarding issues related to corporate governance and related-party transactions.

Highways authority to miss 12,000km target in 2022-23 by a wide margin

Against a target to build over 12,000km of roads, the pace of work so far indicates the National Highway Authority of India may not even reach 10,000 km in 2022-23, way below last year, when prolonged rains and the third pandemic wave restricted construction to just 10,400 km. Till the end of January, only 6,803km of highways had been built, including 1,009 km in January, according to roads ministry data.

Why it’s important: The pace of road and highway construction is slipping badly. This is worrying since infrastructure development tops the central government’s agenda and is expected to provide a boost to the wider economy that is reviving after the pandemic shock.

Maruti aims at pole position in SUV segment with 33 per cent market share

Maruti Suzuki India, the market leader in small cars, is eyeing the top spot in the SUV segment within a year, with a 33 per cent share of the market. The automaker has been selling two SUVs, Brezza and Grand Vitara, and will start deliveries of the Jimny and the Fronx from the end of March. It has set a target of growing its share from the current 11.5 per cent of the SUV market to 33 per cent by the end of 2023-24.

Why it’s important: The market of SUVs is the fastest expanding auto segment in India and there has been a rash of recent launches. At about 42 per cent of the total passenger vehicle market, it is the prime cut for all automakers in the country.

Dollar bonds of Adani Group remain stable after the conglomerate issues credit note

The Adani Group’s dollar denominated bonds remained stable Wednesday after the business house released a credit note outlining the key credit aspects of Adani portfolio companies. The bonds have been plunging since January 25 after allegations of stock manipulation and fraud by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. The bonds were up 1-1.5 basis points on Wednesday. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Why it’s important: After a stock market rout in recent week, the Adani Group is doing all it can to reassure nervous investors that there is no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement.

Vedanta pares debt by $2 billion ahead of self-declared schedule to allay concerns

Vedanta Resources has brought down debt significantly, seeking to allay market concerns after S&P Global Ratings last week raised doubts about its ability to meet financial obligations beyond September. The company said it had cut net debt by $2 billion in the past 11 months, ahead of its own target. S&P Global Ratings has said that while the company was likely to meet its obligations until September, liquidity beyond that would depend on critical fundraising and the proposed sale of international zinc assets by Vedanta to Hindustan Zinc.

Why it’s important: Vedanta Resources says it has a healthy cash flow boosted by robust domestic consumption. The sale of its zinc assets may have hit a hurdle after the government expressed concerns.

Twenty banks open vostro accounts to settle foreign trade in rupees

As many as 20 banks have opened special vostro accounts to facilitate the rupee settlement mechanism launched by the Reserve Bank last year, and some exporters have begun to receive settlement in the domestic currency. The settlement mechanism is expected to boost trade with Russia and other countries facing US sanctions. India’s shipments to sanctions-hit Russia could grow by another $5 billion if the rupee settlement mechanism becomes functional, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations has said.

Why it’s important: The rupee settlement framework is expected to reduce the demand for foreign exchange. However, it is yet to take off as banks are yet to participate enthusiastically.