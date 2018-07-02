App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley upgrades Titan to Overweight, sees 23% upside as risk-reward appears favorable

Morgan Stanley said recent correction in Titan offers a compelling entry point for long-term investors. The stock price corrected 10 percent in last two months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Morgan Stanley has upgraded jewellery-to-watch maker Titan Company to Overweight from Equal-weight with a target price at Rs 1,080 per share as it feels the risk-reward appears favorable at current valuations. The stock price gained more than a percent intraday Monday.

It said recent correction offers a compelling entry point for long-term investors. The stock price corrected 10 percent in last two months.

"Titan is one of our favourite plays on urban discretionary consumption growth in India. We see an earnings CAGR of 29 percent for FY18-20," the research house said.

The management expects 20 percent jewellery revenue CAGR over 5 years, the global brokerage firm said.

At 13:55 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 883.75, up Rs 4.90, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Stocks Views #Titan Company

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.