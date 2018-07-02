Morgan Stanley upgrades Titan to Overweight, sees 23% upside as risk-reward appears favorable

Morgan Stanley has upgraded jewellery-to-watch maker Titan Company to Overweight from Equal-weight with a target price at Rs 1,080 per share as it feels the risk-reward appears favorable at current valuations. The stock price gained more than a percent intraday Monday.

It said recent correction offers a compelling entry point for long-term investors. The stock price corrected 10 percent in last two months.

"Titan is one of our favourite plays on urban discretionary consumption growth in India. We see an earnings CAGR of 29 percent for FY18-20," the research house said.

The management expects 20 percent jewellery revenue CAGR over 5 years, the global brokerage firm said.

