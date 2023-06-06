Morgan Stanley upbeat on consumer sentiment, bullish on Bharat

Morgan Stanley expects the rate cut cycle of 50 basis points to start from quarter one of FY24.

India’s formal sector will see a healthy job market trend in future said Morgan Stanley in its India Economics Mid-Year Outlook report. Consumer sentiment and consumption in India will also see an improvement, the report added. Consumer sentiment almost doubled from May 2020 to May 2023. The report stated that there will be an improvement in purchasing power, with a moderation in inflation.

With inflation in the country easing, Morgan Stanley expects rural demand to improve as rural labor markets improve. The report projects Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) to be at 5.2 percent in FY24. The reason behind the lower CPI was driven by declining edible oil prices and moderating fertiliser, diesel, electricity, and agriculture equipment costs.

The bank expects the rate cut cycle of 50 basis points to start from quarter one of FY24.

Capex increase

Morgan Stanley forecasts current account deficit to narrow and be at 1.1 percent of the GDP, which will be supported by lower commodity prices and a steady services trade surplus. It earlier expected current account deficit to be at 1.9 percent of the GDP in FY23.

The New-York headquarted bank pegged India’s GDP growth rate at 6.2% for FY24 and 6.5% for FY25.

Morgan Stanley expects a pickup in capital expenditure, which will be led by increased support from public and private capital expenditure. Total capex as a percentage of GDP is expected to be at 32 percent in FY2024, as compared to 26 percent in FY2021."In particular, capex growth will be driven by a mix of factors such as healthier balance sheets for companies and banks, push for public capex, enabling policy reforms, and improving capacity utilisation rates,” said authors Upasana Chachra and Bani Gambhir in the report.

Morgan Stanley forecasts oil prices to average $78 billion per barrel in CY23 and $79.4 billion per barrel in CY24. The investment bank expects oil demand growth to slow down in 2024 as China is still reopening and the aviation sector is recovering.

India’s services exports are expected to grow at single-digit levels and goods exports are estimated to contract in CY24, the report said. Slow global growth has affected external demand and adversely impacted goods export in the country.

