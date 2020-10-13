Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 45,000 by June in bull case; 20 stocks on 'focus list'

The global investment bank, Morgan Stanley in a recent note highlighted that we are in a stock pickers market and the broader market will continue to outperform. The global investment bank prefers cyclicals over defensives.

In the base case scenario, Morgan Stanley sees the S&P BSE Sensex by June 2021 heading towards 37,300, which carries a probability of 50 percent. In that scenario, Morgan Stanley expects earnings to fall 4 percent in FY21 and rise 38 percent in FY22.

Indian interest rates decline to 3.75 percent and the government is not required to launch a fresh fiscal program due to stability in the virus situation.

In the bull case scenario, the global investment bank sees the S&P BSE Sensex heading towards 45,000 which carries a probability of 30 percent.

In the scenario, the virus situation stabilizes quickly and global stimulus finds its way into growth prints. Indian interest rates are still lower at 3.75%.

The government continues to deliver policy, especially in terms of infrastructure creation, ease of doing business, foreign investments, and fiscal consolidation. Earnings growth at 1 percent in F2021 and 40 percent in F2022, said the note.

While in the bear case scenario, the S&P BSE Sensex could fall towards 28,000. Here the global conditions will deteriorate with the virus issue lingering into the first half of 2021 and a deeper global recession ensuing.

Morgan Stanley is of the view that India has started to outperform EM more persistently and consistently after reaching a relative floor in March. An evolving policy response, a robust corporate sector reaction to the pandemic, and supportive valuations may explain this, said the note.

The global investment bank is of the view that return correlations across stocks with the equity market have risen to levels from where they tend to mean revert. This means that we have exited a macro market and entered a stock pickers’ market.

“We were in a stock market driven by macro (i.e., rising return correlations across stocks) since the beginning of 2018. The broad market looks very attractive vs the narrow market (Nifty and BSE Sensex) and, hence, we like mid-caps,” said the note.

“We like a barbell portfolio with a mix of quality at a reasonable prices and cyclicals. We are overweight Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Energy, and Underweight Technology and Consumer Staples. We are neutral Financials, but a lot of bad news is now in the price,” it said.

Focus List:

Morgan Stanley has about 20 stocks on their Focus list that include names like Lupin, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, L&T, UltraTech Cements, and Bharti Airtel.