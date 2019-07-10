App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley sees 18% downside in Bajaj Finance; stock falls 3%

Morgan Stanley has 'equalweight' rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 2,950 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bajaj Finance shares fell 2.6 percent intraday on July 10 as Morgan Stanley said it sees 18 percent downside from current levels despite strong loan growth in Q1.

The brokerage has 'equalweight' rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 2,950 per share after the company reported AUM growth of 41 percent YoY in Q1, the same as the last quarter.

"Bajaj Finance marked moderation in customer acquisition driven largely by B2B business. Q1 & Q3 are seasonally strongest quarters for B2B business," the research house said.

Weak Q1 growth could have affected full year new customer growth, it feels.

As per the provisional data, the non-banking finance company booked 7.3 million new loans during the quarter ended June 2019 against 5.6 million in the same period last year. In Q1, the company acquired 2.5 million new customers.

Bajaj Finance said its assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 1.29 lakh crore as of June 2019, increasing significantly by 41.3 percent compared to Rs 91,287 crore as of June 2018 and 11.3 percent compared to Rs 1,15,888 crore at the end of March 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 3,527.15, down Rs 76.20, or 2.11 percent on the BSE at 1256 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buzzing Stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.