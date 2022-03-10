Morgan Stanley recommends raising active positions on Indian stocks

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley recommended raising active positions on Indian stocks after equity markets held up remarkably well despite the rise in oil prices.

"Indian equities have so far resisted the rise in oil prices. While the template remains one of high volatility and modest equity returns, at the portfolio level we recommend a shift to a barbell strategy with wider sector positions," Morgan Stanley said.

The brokerage firm added that the Indian stocks held up remarkably well despite the rise in crude, possibly due to a combination of a change in macro funding mix to FDI, falling oil intensity in GDP, high real relative policy rates and a strong domestic bid on stocks.

That said, the length of the military action in Ukraine could determine its impact on earnings and multiples. Interestingly, Sensex is now in a bear market in oil terms. India's new profit cycle remains intact and earnings are expected to grow at 22% for the next two years versus 24% estimated earlier, the note said.

"Implied volumes and market breadth, among other indicators, are suggesting the market is likely to find a floor sooner than later. That said, a rise in domestic policy rates may bring another bout of volatility beyond geopolitics," the report added. The brokerage firm has cut its Sensex target by 11% to 62000 from 70000 earlier, implying upside potential of around 16% from Tuesday's close.

Morgan Stanley is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrials and underweight on utilities, energy and materials. In defensives, the brokerage firm double upgraded technology, went under weight on consumer staples and stayed underweight on health care.