Morgan Stanley rates HDFC Bank overweight, sees stock at Rs 3,020 in bull case scenario

Global investment firm Morgan Stanley rated HDFC Bank as overweight on attractive valuations after the recent correction, strong balance sheet, and expectations of strong loan growth in several segments.

In a bull case scenario, the research house expects the stock to rise to Rs 3,020 over a one year period (around 51 percent potential upside from Monday's close) on hopes of a sharp improvement in loan growth owing to a sharp pick-up in the macro climate and higher-than-expected benefits from aggressive branch/digital expansion over the last 3-4 years.

In a base case, it has lowered the target price to Rs 2,550 per share from Rs 2,570 earlier, a 27 percent potential upside. It strongly feels HDFC Bank is a 'compounding engine which continues to thrive'.

"HDFC Bank is extremely well placed to keep gaining share in all loan segments – retail, MSME and corporate. Digital will keep driving cost ratios down. Liabilities are becoming less of a constraint given the growth in funding. Current market conditions will help improve profitability further," it reasoned while rating overweight on the country's second largest private sector lender.

Here are the four reasons why Morgan Stanley is bullish on the counter:

In the last decade, earnings per share has risen at a compounded annual growth rate of 22 percent. It expect the bank's loan book to see a 20 percent CAGR over the next 3-5 years.

Retail segment continues to do very well and the bank's balance sheet and technology strength will help it increase the pace of market share gains in corporate and MSME lending too, the brokerage said.

Retail liabilities have lagged loan growth at HDFC Bank in the past 2-3 years. It expects current account-savings account (CASA) to trail loan growth as the bank offers 3.5 percent on savings deposits and interest rates are on an upswing.

However, it was quick to add that the management is focusing on growing its retail time deposits and offering higher rates to increase share. "Current events in the non-banking financial segment is likely to cause funding to shift towards stronger banks and, enabling faster liquidity growth," it said.

It feels the recent relaxation in liquidity coverage ratio will take the bank's LCR to around 127 percent. In lending too, it expects less competition in retail as NBFC growth slows, which will further help the bank.

The brokerage pegs FY19 volume growth at 20 percent, but said there will be some compression in revenue yields. On net interest margin, it sees structural pressure from lower CASA. "Fee yields (fees/assets) will face some pressure as digitisation fosters competition in distribution. However, lower costs should compensate, given currently high cost ratios (costs-to-assets around 2 percent). Cost-to-income ratio has declined around 2 percentage point a year for the last two years and we expect this to continue," it added.Morgan Stanleysaid valuations are attractive at 20 times one-year forward earnings and 3.1 times book. It does not see a need for the bank to raise further capital over the next 4-5 years given the high return on capital employed, which will keep capital consumption low. Its price target cut reflects lower value for subsidiaries, given the compression in peer group multiple.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerage house on moneycontrol.com are its own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.