you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Q1: Global brokerages maintain rating; Nomura cuts target price

Brokerage firms are of the view that the results are a mixed bag, but the stock is a good proxy to play the domestic growth story

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Morgan Stanley and CLSA maintained their rating on L&T while Nomura slashed target price after the Engineering & infrastructure major reported a 21.2 percent growth in June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 1,473 crore year-on-year.

Profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal was at Rs 1,129 crore. Profit from continuing operations increased 20.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,361 crore.

Larsen & Toubro in its BSE filing said its consolidated revenue was at Rs 29,636 crore from continuing operations, growing 10 percent year-on-year on good execution progress.

Brokerage firms are of the view that the results are a mixed bag, but the stock is a good proxy to play the domestic growth story.

Nomura maintained its buy call on L&T but slashed its target price to Rs 1,725 from Rs 1,745 earlier.

Growth guidance has been retained as prospects remain robust, which is a good sign. On the other hand, the core margin still remains flattish, but Nomura expects a revival in H2FY20.

The global investment bank slashed earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 7-9 percent.

The company retained its full-year order inflow growth guidance at 10-12 percent and sales growth forecast at 12-15 percent. The company won new orders worth Rs 38,700 crores at the group level during the quarter ended June 2019 registering a growth of 11 percent, which included international orders of Rs 9,005 crore.

CLSA maintained its buy rating on L&T with a target of Rs 1,730 as inflows came as a surprise in a tough macro environment.

Although the results were a mixed bag, the company surprised on new orders, but on the other hand, execution slowed. Weak infrastructure margin is transient in nature, feel CLSA.

A positive surprise in the quarter gone by came from large order wins in power, infra and hydrocarbon. L&T is a good proxy for domestic capex. It has a credible strategy to improve both growth and return on equity (ROE).

Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight call on L&T with a target price of Rs 1,786. The infrastructure major reported decent numbers in a challenging quarter which is a positive sign.

The order book, as well as the balance sheet, remain strong. The stock has corrected about 13 percent in the last three weeks, providing a good opportunity to buy, Morgan Stanley said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 10:15 am

