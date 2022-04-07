Morgan Stanley lists 6 factors behind Indian market’s resilience amid global uncertainty

Brokerage house Morgan Stanley has retained its year-end target for the BSE-Sensex at 62,000 points, suggesting that there have been some fundamental shifts in the domestic market’s structure that have helped it remain resilient despite soaring crude oil prices and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Domestic benchmark indices remained largely flat in the quarter ended March despite an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve for the first time in four years and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in a dramatic rise in global commodity prices led by crude oil, which has shot past $100 a barrel for the first time in eight years.

“Indian equities have mostly disregarded the supply shock in oil prices revealing some fundamental shifts in market structure and dynamics,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The brokerage has drawn up six factors behind the resilience of the Indian markets to the vagaries of global macroeconomic uncertainty.

1. Election results and policy

Morgan Stanley believes that the government’s policy thrust to lift the share of profits in the GDP and thereby attract private investments, secure growth and create jobs received an impetus from the recent election results.

“The electorate seems to be favouring incumbents consistent with improving growth and the diffusion index of election victories for the NDA inflected in an upward direction,” Morgan Stanley said.

2. New profit cycle and domestic investors

The brokerage firm believes that there is emerging evidence that India Inc is entering a new profit growth cycle after a 15-year hiatus, which is also driving incessant buying from domestic investors.

“FPI selling is likely to be a combination of portfolio rebalancing, a dramatic rise in India’s weight, plus the fact that someone needs to sell,” Morgan Stanley said.

3. Strong FDI and capex focus

Morgan Stanley said that a multi-polar world combined with direct incentives from the government to invest in the country has improved sentiment of multi-national companies towards India to an all-time high.

“This is translating into a secular rise in FDI, which in turn is likely to lead to a new corporate capex cycle and, hence, growth,” the brokerage house said.

4. Foreign flows

The increase in foreign direct investment relative to foreign portfolio flows implies an important shift in the funding of India's current account deficit, Morgan Stanley said. The brokerage firm argued that India’s current account is now less sensitive to global capital market conditions.

5. Policy flexibility

The declining sensitivity of current account to foreign portfolio flows is providing flexibility on the policy front. For comparison, a similar macroeconomic backdrop of rising US bond yield and high crude oil prices triggered a collapse in the rupee in 2013’s taper tantrum episode.

“The government is running a higher-than-usual fiscal deficit, with no urgency to reduce it, and the RBI is able to persist with negative real rates even as the US Fed has exited its easy monetary policy,” it said.

6. Linearity of oil prices

Morgan Stanley believes that the changing nature of India’s current account due to a higher proportion of longer-term foreign inflows means that the impact of higher oil prices is manageable.

“FPIs tend to be more sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices, but in the past, their withdrawal of money from the equity markets when India needs it the most caused non-linear effects of supply shocks in oil,” Morgan Stanley said.

