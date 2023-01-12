 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morgan Stanley, Ghisallo Master Fund buy Paytm shares worth Rs 560.2 crore

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

Morgan Stanley and Ghisallo Master Fund acquired shares worth Rs 560.2 crore in One 97 Communications, the operator of mobile payments and commerce platform Paytm, via block deals on January 12.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI acquired 54.95 lakh shares in the Paytm operator and hedge fund Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 49.8 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges.

Both FIIs bought the above shares of One 97 Communications at an average price of Rs 534.8 per share.

However, Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited was the seller in this deal, offloading 1.92 crore shares in Paytm at an average price of Rs 536.95 per share.

The 2.95 percent stake sale by Alibaba.com was worth Rs 1,030.94 crore. It had held a 6.26 percent stake or 4.06 crore shares in Paytm as of September 2022.

One 97 Communications shares corrected sharply, closing with 6.4 percent losses at Rs 542.25 after the said deal. In the last one year, the stock has halved from Rs 1,083.