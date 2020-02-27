App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Morgan Stanley France SAS sells Titan Company shares worth over Rs 125cr

Through separate transactions, Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Ltd and Valiant Mauritius Partners Ltd bought the shares at the same price, the block deal data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Morgan Stanley France SAS on Thursday offloaded Titan Company's shares worth over Rs 125 crore through an open market transaction. According to block deal data on the NSE, Morgan Stanley France sold 10 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,255.1.

This took the total deal value to more than Rs 125.5 crore.

Through separate transactions, Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Ltd and Valiant Mauritius Partners Ltd bought the shares at the same price, the block deal data showed.

Shares of Titan Company on Thursday ended 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 1,278.5 on the NSE.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 09:19 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Titan Company

