Morgan Stanley explains why Indian stocks are not hurting more from the oil price shock

Supply concerns sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have lifted oil prices to around a 10-year high now, spooking equity markets. The Nifty50 has plunged 12 percent so far from its record high and the broader market corrected around 14-18 percent from the highs of October 2021.

Generally, any rise in oil price is considered as a shock for India given the country is a net oil importer. It significantly affects current account deficit and inflation, and also hits corporate profitability by eating into margin.

But this time the oil price shock is far less compared to past experiences, thanks to the significantly changed policy environment in the country, experts said.

Here is a small explanation about market movement. After hitting a record high in October 2021, the Nifty50 corrected 12 percent from 18,604 points to 16,410 on December 20 when Brent crude futures were priced at $71.52 a barrel. In the next one month, the market rallied 11.5 percent even as the price of oil spiked 21 percent. Since then the oil prices have remained elevated and gradually marched further to hit $120 a barrel on March 3, taking the total rise to 70 percent in the last two-and-half-months. Overall, the market fall remains around 10-12 percent.

Hence, “the rise in oil price is a threat but not strong enough in the context of the policy environment,” Morgan Stanley said in its latest note. Since the beginning of military operations in Ukraine by Russia, oil prices have jumped 25 percent so far.

The global brokerage says the recent 25 percent jump in oil prices will expand the current account deficit by 75 basis points (bps) and inflation by 100 bps on an annualised basis. “Historically, India’s relative stock prices to emerging markets (EMs) have reacted poorly to oil price increases caused by supply outages,” the note said.

Now, “India’s policy environment is among the strongest in the world driving India’s idiosyncratic growth story and, more importantly, likely creating a new profit cycle. Oil consumption relative to GDP is at all-time lows and is steadily declining especially since 2014,” said Morgan Stanley.

As per its note, India’s oil consumption as a share of GDP is tracking marginally below the 10-year average since 2017. It was around 1.8 percent of GDP in 2000 and in 2020, it is in the range of 0.6-0.8 percent of GDP.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, the government has taken several initiatives and tightened rules and regulations in every segment to make a strong base for the economy and attract foreign direct investment (FDI). The Reserve Bank of India too promised to put growth first, holding off on tightening key policy rates, thus maintaining a low interest rate environment to support demand when globally central banks started tightening balance sheets by increasing interest rates and cutting down surplus liquidity support.

“India’s relative real policy rate to the US is at an all-time high. Monetary policy looks much better placed to handle the inflationary impact from an oil price rise especially when compared to history,” said Morgan Stanley.

India used to rely primarily on foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows to fund its current account deficit. FPI flows tend to react more aggressively to the effect of oil prices on shares and their actions feed into the macro, creating a vicious cycle. However, “since 2014, external funding has shifted dramatically to FDI which is more stable and less sensitive to oil price fluctuations,” said the global research house.

As per the chart mentioned in its note, total FDI in India stood at around $170 billion in 2022, against $60-70 billion in 2014, though there has been a significant decline in net investment (equity plus debt).

Foreign institutional investors or FIIs have net sold nearly Rs 2 lakh crore worth of shares since October 2021 and so far in the year FY22, their outflow stands at Rs 2.42 lakh crore.

However, domestic institutional investors balance this to a large extent as they have net bought Rs 1.89 lakh crore worth of shares in FY22 so far.

“The rising domestic bid on stocks since 2014 also means that FPI selling is now offset, unlike the past,” said Morgan Stanley.

Hence, the brokerage says the above factors probably explain why the rate and currency markets have been relatively stable compared to previous oil shocks. “Thus, stocks have also reacted less violently.”

Is this shift in the impact of oil on equities structural or are the markets assuming that oil prices will reverse quickly or if it takes another $10-20 rise in oil prices to cause the stock market to falter? We are not sure but the ensuing days could answer these questions, said the global research firm.

