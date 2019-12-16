Morgan Stanley expects MSCI India's weight to rise about 70 bps in May review

Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley expects MSCI India's weight to rise about 70 bps in May 2020 review after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that FPI limit hike will be implemented from April 1, 2020.

The FM in her maiden Budget on July 5 proposed to increase the statutory limit for Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) investment in a company from 24 percent to a higher sectoral limit.

According to the brokerage, the increase in India weightage will lead to a passive flow of $2.5 billion.

MSCI reviews indices weightage after every six months - in May and November.

Foreign institutional investors pumped in more than Rs 25,000 crore in the Indian equities in October and November.

One of the major focal points for foreign investors was ICICI Bank, where MSCI had increased its weightage from 3.12 percent to 5.42 percent.