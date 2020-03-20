App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley bullish on RIL, sees 78% upside

The Supreme Court's tough stance on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues could benefit Reliance Industries, the brokerage said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reliance Industries Limited: Rs Rs 9.48 trillion
1| Reliance Industries Limited: Rs Rs 9.48 trillion
 
 
Reliance Industries shares rallied more than 4 percent intraday on March 20 after Morgan Stanley retained its bullish bias on the stock, citing likely benefit from lower oil prices and Supreme Court's decision on AGR dues.

The stock lost 43 percent from its 52-week high seen in December, but the global brokerage sees 78 percent upside in the next one year at Rs 1,632 given the attractive valuations.

"The lower oil prices have led petrochemical margins to expand and refining margin has been stable despite demand challenges," said the brokerage.

International benchmark Brent crude futures itself traded below $30 a barrel now amid low demand across the globe due to wide-spreading novel coronavirus that has taken 9,000 lives with more than 2.10 lakh infected cases worldwide.

related news

The Supreme Court's tough stance on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues could benefit Reliance Industries, the brokerage said, adding Saudi Aramco's disclosure also pointed towards progress on divestment.

While hearing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) plea on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case, a bench of the Supreme Court of India on March 18 said no further objections to its orders would be allowed against payable dues.

“All dues as per our judgement will have to be paid, including interest and penalty. The Solicitor General had filed a plea seeking reasonable time, we will consider this plea on the next date,” the order stated.

The stock was quoting at Rs 950, up Rs 32.90, or 3.59 percent on the BSE at 1027 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

