More-than-expected fall in global growth, domestic issue affecting market

Vinod Nair

The global market is correcting as the number of virus cases in the world has reached more than 1,00,000. On a precautionary note, the restriction on international travelling has been imposed by many countries, which will slow down trade and economic growth.

Equity has lost its attractiveness in the short-term and bond prices are rallying as a safety measure. The US 10-year bond yield has halved to 0.825 percent from 1.65 percent a month back.

India is underperforming due to an increase in coronavirus cases. This is affecting us more since our market was already under stress due to weak economic data.

Indian GDP growth rate further slowed down to 4.7 percent in Q3FY20 from 5.6 percent in Q1 and 5.1 percent in Q2. Market is overreacting because it had a view that domestic economy will recover from Q4 onwards due to government's stimulus and some stability.

GST revenue has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the last four consecutive months with an average of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, from Rs 0.98 lakh crore a year back. Purchasing Manufacturing Index (PMI) improved to an 8-year high at 55.3 in January 2020 due to notable increase in jobs and demand.

All India electricity demand increased by 3.5 percent, and Cargo traffic in major ports grew by 2.2 percent on a YoY basis in January 2020.

But, this trend is likely to reverse in the short-term. Initial data, like India PMI of February declined to 54.5 due to lower manufacturing, led by slowdown in exports and supply chain. Corporate sales in third quarter reduced by -1 percent, which is the second consecutive quarter from -3 percent in September 2019.

The wholesale price index during the respective period was around +1 percent, stating that real growth is negative. This scenario is expected to continue, especially to those connected to international market like export and import businesses.

Some reports are forecasting an impact of 0.2 percent in Q4 India GDP with higher impact on Electronics, Pharma and Auto. The qualified view is that coronavirus is not deadly, as it has a fatality rate of 2 percent compared to a higher mortality rate seen in other cases. This issue is likely to be contained in the next 2 to 3 months. And, the economy could reverse to normalcy, which will create investment opportunities.

The fiasco of Yes Bank has also affected domestic market with concerns over the safety of our financial system, given continuous crises like Dewan Housing, IL&FS, NPA issue in shadow banking and stressed assets. Having said that, in a sense, the moratorium is positive for the safety of depositors and confidence of investors. Based on Rs 46,000 crore stressed assets reported in Q2FY20, the net-worth of the bank will be negligible due to lack of fresh equity infused as being looked by the management which has failed.

As per history, the trend of a moratorium has been to either takeover or merge the asset with limited room for equity shareholder. On a positive note, RBI and SBI has come out with a better proposition for the 4th largest private bank.

It is coming in as a long-term investor and plans to reinstate the banks in the future. Equity capital will be restructured to Rs 5,000 crore in which SBI will invest 49 percent of the company at Rs 10 per share. Initial ball mark suggests that SBI will invest about Rs 2,450 crore fresh equity in the company. The amount of funds will be lower than required by the bank.

SBI will have to work more in the future to strengthen the books. SBI plans to not reduce more than 26 percent stake in the next 3 years. Whether SBI will consider to merge the restructured bank in the future, or open up for strategy and market investors, one will have to wait and watch.

The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

