More than 900-point gains in BSE Sensex contributed only by HDFC twins

The first few days of April have been healthy for the market as the benchmark indices rallied more than 2 percent and hit a two-and-half-month high on April 4. The rally was broad-based but the maximum contribution to the Sensex came from HDFC twins after news broke of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) merging with HDFC Bank.

Both the benchmark indices reclaimed crucial psychological levels, with the Sensex above 60,000 and the Nifty going past the 18,000-mark.

The Sensex surged 1,335 points, or 2.25 percent, to 60,612, the highest closing since January 18, while the Nifty50 jumped 383 points, or 2.17 percent, to 18,053. This was in addition to more than 1 percent gains seen on April 1, the first day of the April series and new financial year (FY23).

More than 70 percent, or 932 points gains (out of 1,335 points), in the BSE Sensex was driven solely by the HDFC twins as their combined weightage in the indices is going to be highest, while the same in the Nifty was 57 percent of total gains with the rest contributed by 45 stocks as three stocks were under pressure in the 50-share index.

The weightage of the HDFC Bank-HDFC combined entity could be 16.4 percent, while their current ranking in terms of weightage is third and fifth, respectively, in the BSE Sensex. Currently, Reliance Industries with 13.6 percent weightage and Infosys with 10.4 percent weightage hold the top two spots in the BSE Sensex.

"The mega-merger between HDFC into the HDFC Bank will enable value unlocking for HDFC Bank to build a solid housing loan portfolio and play the housing cycle by enhancing the existing customer base. The merged entity could become the highest weightage single company in the Nifty50 basket," said Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities.

He added that this merger boosts confidence in the Indian economy and gives hope for a brighter long-term picture beyond the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the rising inflationary concerns.

He believes the next leg of the rally will be driven by the BFSI space, as banking companies are likely to post solid Q4FY22 earnings driven by sequential improvement in loan growth.

"Moreover, the improving asset quality trend will continue for the quarter, bringing further confidence to the space," he said.

The HDFC board on April 4 said its board approved a composite scheme of amalgamation for the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank, and their respective shareholders and creditors.

"This was a long-awaited gesture from the company and by the shareholders. This merger will create long-term wealth for the companies’ shareholders," said Sudhanshu Singh, director at the Institute Of Bulls & Bears Management, and Moneymakers India Securities.

The amalgamation ratio is 25:42. A person with 25 fully paid equity shares of HDFC will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank.

In terms of market capitalisation, the new entity HDFC Bank (after HDFC's merger with the bank) will become the second-biggest listed corporate firm if we take April 4 market cap. The combined market cap of HDFC Bank and HDFC is more than Rs 14.02 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 13.79 lakh crore, while Reliance Industries remains at number one with Rs 18 lakh crore.

The BSE’s total market capitalisation reached Rs 272.4 lakh crore on April 4, the highest since January 20, up more than Rs 31 lakh crore from the closing of March 7 when the market hit plunged to more than seven-month low.

HDFC Bank settled at Rs 1,654 on the BSE, up 9.81 percent, and HDFC surged 9.15 percent to Rs 2,675.25.

The broader markets, too, participated in the bulls’ party as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap gained 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, while all sectoral indices closed in higher with finance and bank indices being the prominent gainers with a rally of 4.25 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

