More than 80% stocks in BSE 500 index trade below 200-DMA; time to sell?

The carnage in September wiped off 2,400 points from Sensex and pushed majority stocks below their long-term moving average placed at 200-days simple moving average (SMA).

The Nifty50 on Friday bounced back from its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) which is placed at 10,816 while its 200-SMA is placed at 10,774.

So, why is 200-SMA important? The 200-day simple moving average is considered as a key indicator by traders for determining the overall long-term trend of the market or a security.

It is considered as a major support for the index or for a stock in particular. The general thumb rule is if the stocks or index is trading above 200-SMA, the overall trend is considered bullish on the other hand, if price slipps below this level then the trend is considered slightly on the bearish side.

“It is really a scary sign to see 80% of BSE500 stocks trading below their 200-days simple moving average and undoubtedly it points to the fact that a section of this bull market has topped out and is in a bearish phase. However, it is not necessary to conclude that all those scrips which are below 200-Day Moving Average are in the bear market,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Going by the carnage seen in September, as many as 404 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index slipped below this crucial moving average. The list includes MRF, Eicher Motors, Shree Cements, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC.

Should investors turn bearish on stocks?

Well, 200-SMA is an important moving average which is tracked by most experts on the daily charts. It usually covers 40 weeks of trading and plays an important role in determining the trend of the stock or the index.

History suggests that we have seen stocks hovering around their 200-DMA and then hitting a major bottom and resuming their uptrend especially when larger trends of the market rebounds.

“We need not be bearish on everything which has slipped below its 200-day average. As the primary trend of this bull market is still intact some of these scrips with quality fundamentals can not only become good value bets but also technical picks provided they have undergone time wise consolidation after hitting absolute lows,” said Mohammad.

However, another worrying feature of this current bull market is that the only a section of largecaps are outperforming and the majority of mid and smallcaps are reeling under pressure with multi-month lows which is getting reflected in this 200-Day parameter as they settled below the said average, added Mohammad.