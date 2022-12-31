 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More than 250 smallcaps gain 10-41% in the week as market bounces back

Rakesh Patil
Dec 31, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

During this week, BSE Small-cap index added 6 percent, Mid-cap index rose 3.6 percent and Large-Cap gained 2.2 percent.

Indian equity benchmarks bounced back sharply on December 30 to snap 3-week losing streak and gained over 1 percent, as relaxation of Covid restrictions by China boosted investors’ confidence in absence of any major global events.

For the week, BSE Sensex advanced 995.45 points or 1.66 percent to close at 60,840.74, while Nifty50 gained 298.5 points or 1.67 percent to settle at 18,105.3 levels.

However, for the month of December both Sensex and Nifty lost 3.5 percent each.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty PSU index recovered previous week losses and rose 11 percent, while Nifty Metal index added 8 percent and Nifty Realty and Oil & Gas indices gained 5 percent each. However, Nifty Healthcare index shed nearly 2 percent.

"The domestic market trend during the week was influenced by the movements of its global counterparts. Markets wavered between gains and losses as global woes over the recession and COVID spread continued to persist. US trade deficit data suggested strength in the economy, raising uncertainty about the Fed’s tightening stance," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.