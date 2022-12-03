 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

More than 200 smallcaps gain 10-90% in November as market hits record highs

Rakesh Patil
Dec 03, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

In the month of November, the Sensex rose 3.8 percent and the Nifty gained 4 percent. In the coming week, the RBI will announce its rate decision on December 7, while the next day, Gujarat election results will be declared

It was a week of record runs, as Indian benchmark indices scaled new highs. Strong buying by foreign investors, a drop in commodity prices, the US Federal Reserve hinting at a slower pace of rate hikes and relaxation of Covid curbs in China all came together to aid buying.

For the week ended December 2, the Sensex rose 574.86 points, or 0.92 percent, to end at 62,868.5 and the Nifty added 183.35 points or 0.99 percent to close at 18,696.1 levels.

“The benchmarks Nifty and Sensex gained around 0.8 percent in the past week, creating all-time highs. A steady softening of global bond yields on expectations of ‘peak’ inflation and a decline in crude prices, helped equity markets continue the momentum and helped the Nifty50 log its new all-time high on a closing basis," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

On December 1, the Sensex and the Nifty hit new highs of 63,583.07 and 18,887.60.

All sectoral indices ended in the green. The Nifty media and realty indices were up 4 percent. The metal index gained 3.7 percent and the Nifty FMCG was up 2.4 percent.

During the week, the BSE midcap index added 2.8 percent, the smallcap index 2.4 percent and the largecap Index added a percent.