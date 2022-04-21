More than 150 stocks hit 52-week high as market stays strong for second day

The market maintained its northward journey for the second consecutive session, with the benchmark indices rising more than 1 percent and more than 150 stocks hitting 52-week highs. Among them were some stocks that made fresh highs.

Strong buying interest, as well as a bit of short-covering in beaten-down stocks, played a key role. Technology, banks, financial services, FMCG, and auto stocks pushed the market higher, despite relentless selling by FIIs, elevated oil prices, and inflation worries.

The BSE Sensex gained more than 800 points to touch 57,862 and the Nifty50 climbed 236 points to 17,372 at 13:56 hours IST, taking the two-day rally to over 2 percent, after a 4.6 percent correction in the previous five consecutive sessions, largely due to selling in IT stocks on Infosys' lower-than-expected earnings and valuation concerns.

"Markets often overreact, both on the upside and the downside. As sanity sets in, prices normalise. The stretched valuations of IT stocks, particularly in the mid-cap space, was the consequence of the market overreacting to excellent results and good earnings visibility. Slight disappointments in expectations swing the pendulum to the other side, depressing prices," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Relentless selling in HDFC twins by FIIs and shorting by bears who swim with the FII wave created another case of overreaction, depressing prices to fundamentally unjustifiable levels. HDFC and HDFC Bank reacted quite strongly to the merger news on April 4, but from the next day onwards, they witnessed relentless selling pressure, dampening market sentiment before recovering from April 20.

The broader markets also joined the bull party as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1 percent and Smallcap 100 index was up 1.4 percent.

Fresh 52-week high

A total of 159 stocks made new 52-week highs. Angel One, AU Small Finance Bank, Blue Star, Fine Organic Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Gujarat Alkalies Chemicals, KSB, Sun Flag Iron Steel, and VRL Logistics were among the stocks that made fresh highs.

Dev Information Technology, Ganesh Benzoplast, Genus Paper, Hardwyn India, Hexa Tradex, Manali Petrochemical, Vedant Fashions, Optiemus Infracom, Premier Polyfilm, and Steelcast, which are in the 'B' group on the BSE, also hit fresh record highs.

Other stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs included Reliance Industries, Chennai Petroleum, Coal India, Genus Power, MRPL, NLC India, Swan Energy, TNPL, and Usha Martin.

The advance-decline ratio remained strong as more than two shares gained for every declining share on the BSE.

The number of stocks which hit upper circuit (295) also turned higher than the number of stocks at lower circuit (158). Capital Trust, HB Stockholdings, HOV Services, Brooks Laboratories, Bansal Roofing Products, Aban Offshore, and JHS Svendgaard Laboratories were locked in 20 percent upper circuit each, which are under the 'B' group on the BSE.

Other 'B' group stocks like Marathon Nextgen Realty, SPS Finquest, Sakthi Sugars, Arrow Green, CL Educate, Bang Overseas, Kaushalya Infrastructure, Oswal Agro and Compucom Software were also frozen at 10 percent upper circuit each, while the rest 27 stocks (from B group) including Shivam Auto, Cineline, Bafna Pharma, A2Z Infra, Ankit Metal, Hubtown, and 7NR hit 5 percent upper circuit each.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.