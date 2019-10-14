More than 100 stocks fell 10-50% from September 20; time to buy?

It looked like the fortunes of the Indian markets would change last month after the Government slashed corporate tax to fire up the economy which led to a breakout, but bears soon took control of the D-Street, pushing Nifty and Sensex below crucial support levels.

A cut in corporate tax rate lifted investor sentiment which led to a breakout on September 20, but rising trade war tensions and negative news flow from the banking space has hit sentiment and pulled the markets lower.

As many as 121 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index fell 10-50 percent from September 20.

Stocks that fell in double digits included JSW Steel, The South Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank, Apar Industries, Ashoka Buildcon, Federal Bank, IDFC, Bank of India, DLF, United Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, among others.

“A host of negative news has been haunting the market in the past couple of weeks thus restraining the market momentum. Globally, uncertainties like Brexit and delay in resolution of the US-China trade war are major overhangs for the market going ahead,” Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Group of Companies told Moneycontrol.

“Back home, a new set of corporate defaults and the PMC crisis spooked the investors’ confidence. In addition to the above factors, global rating agencies fear that the present slowdown could be related to long-lasting factors,” he said.

Bothra further added that despite corporate tax rate cut by the government, the market failed to hold on to substantial gains registered earlier, partly in anticipation of subdued Q2 corporate earnings growth and partly because of sour sentiment in the financial sector.