App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 19, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More selling in gold likely on some bounce near 30,300 where traders can short

For intraday we can expect more selling on some bounce near 30,300 where traders can short for the session.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ashwani Kumar Harit

Gold prices witnessed a volatile session on last Friday as the yellow metal opened in negative territory, though the counter gained during intraday but ended in the red after breaching strong support of 30,250. Prices on the daily charts are forming a symmetric triangle which is a neutral pattern for medium term and could generate either side breakout.

For intraday we can expect more selling on some bounce near 30,300 where traders can short for the session.

Silver

related news

Prices have breached its strong support of 38500 on Friday and even closed below the levels that leaves more room for short term selling. Any rise for intraday could generate opportunity to go short at higher levels.

Copper

Copper prices closed with some negative bias on Friday last week and managed to Close at one week’s lower levels. Prices are likely to face some more downside in the coming session till lower levels near 444. On the flip side, 455 will remain a strong resistance on the higher side where only a close above the levels could turn the metal positive for medium term.

Image11932018

Zinc

Unlike all other base metals, Zinc gained momentum on Friday last week and closed with some positive bias. 211-213 will be the intraday range for Monday’s session and a breach on either side could bring short term movement thereafter.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices crossed above an immediate resistance trend line and managed to closed above the levels. As stated earlier also, prices crossed above the falling wedge formation which is visible on the daily charts and is a bullish pattern for over short to medium term.

Natural Gas

After closing for three consecutive sessions, prices traded firm in a sideways range and closed with slightly positive momentum. For the next trading session we can expect some positive momentum to remain intact and any decline would generate buying signal.

Disclaimer: The author is in Research Department at Share India. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #AATASH SHARES & COMMODITIES BROKING PVT.LTD. #Commodities #Crude oil #Gold

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC