Moody’s revises JSW Steel’s outlook from stable to positive

Moody's Investors Service on September 11 changed the outlook on JSW Steel Limited to positive from stable.

The ratings agency also affirmed JSW’s Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Ba2 senior unsecured notes rating. Additionally, it assigned a Ba2 rating on the proposed notes to be issued by JSW in two tranches, with one of the tranches proposed to be sustainability-linked senior unsecured notes.

Moody’s revised forecasts are based on EBITDA/tonne of $280 for fiscal 2022 for JSW’s Indian operations. This is a 20 percent buffer over its $350 EBITDA/tonne in Q1, given the favourable operating environment. For fiscal 2023, Moody’s forecasts assume an EBITDA/tonne price of $200.

Kaustubh Chaubal, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s said: “The outlook change to positive reflects our view that JSW’s better-than-expected operating performance this fiscal year will help to sustain its deleveraging. We expect leverage -- measured by consolidated debt/EBITDA -- to decline to less than 2.0x by March 2022, from 5.9x at March 2020, 4.5x at March 2021, and 2.9x at June 2021.”

“The company will continue to generate large and positive free cash flow from operations over the next 12-18 months because of supportive steel prices and steady product spreads amid likely continued strong steel demand,” Chaubal, who is a Moody’s Lead Analyst for JSW, added.

Notably, the September 11 Moody’s rating action is also supported by the sustainable improvement in JSW’s liquidity profile.

Explaining the rationale behind the change in ratings, Moody’s Investor Service said steel consumption in India, which is JSW’s key operating market, should grow at high-single-digit percentages in the fiscal year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2022).

The rating agency added: “Any slowdowns caused by the second coronavirus wave in April to May 2021 will largely be contained within the first quarter (Q1). While slowing construction during the monsoon season will keep steel consumption low in a seasonally soft Q2, demand should pick up in the second half of fiscal 2022. This is on the back of continued infrastructure investments and rising demand from residential construction, automotive and white goods manufacturing.”

In Moody’s view, India’s rising steel demand coupled with JSW’s broad offering of long and flat steel products along with the commissioning of downstream facilities that produce high value-added products with better pricing will help the company strengthen its market share. Further, the company will increase its steel production following the commissioning of its five million tonnes per annum (mtpa) brownfield capacity in September 2021.