Moody's downgrades Lodha Developers amid heightened liquidity risk

Global rating agency Moody's downgraded Lodha Developers citing increased liquidity risk which resulted in insufficient progress in refinancing its upcoming debt maturities.

"We downgraded the corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers Limited (MDL)— formerly known as Lodha Developers Limited — to B3 from B2," Moody's said in its report.

The rating agency also downgraded the senior unsecured rating of the US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Lodha Developers International Limited (LDIL) and guaranteed by MDL to B3 from B2, saying the outlook on all these ratings is negative.

"The downgrade reflects heightened liquidity risk at MDL, because of the company's lack of sufficient progress in refinancing its upcoming debt maturities," said Moody's Analyst, Sweta Patodia.

The real estate firm also admitted that it is facing challenges and is hit by the liquidity crunch in the sector, according to a PTI report.

There has been negative action by rating agencies in the past and the company in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that it is due to refinancing/repayment of its US dollar-denominated bond.

The bond yields of Lodha Group spiked to 71 percent on August 1, indicating the possibility of default by the company.

However, Lodha Group in its statement to CNBC-TV18 said that its bond is extremely thinly traded and hence, price is highly variable. They added that their debt is high but there is no interest or repayment default and their debt maturity is greater than three years.

Macrotech Developers Limited is the largest real estate developer in India by sales of residential apartments. The company is focused on residential developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with some projects in near Pune.

MDL has a 250 million pound construction loan with respect to Lincoln Square, one of its London projects, maturing in December 2019. It also has $324 million in bonds maturing in March 2020 (after the $1 million buyback), and another 517 million pound of construction loans maturing in March 2021.

Moody's said the company intends to repay the Lincoln Square construction loan maturing in December 2019 out of collections from sales made at the property to date.

As of 30 May 2019, the company sold units worth 270 million pound at Lincoln Square. Deliveries have now commenced and for the delivered units, collections have happened as per schedule. For the balance units, as per market practice in London, 10-20 percent of the sales proceeds have been received so far, it added.

"MDL's initial plan to refinance the $324 million bonds through proceeds from equity stake sales in London projects is now uncertain, while progress on commercial asset sales in India has also been slower than what Moody's had expected and remains subject to further delays," said Patodia.

But Lodha Group told CNBC-TV18 that it has made arrangements for repayment and definitive documentation is underway. They expect the process to be completed in the next 8-10 weeks. However, in the interim, they believe the rating agencies can take negative action due to concerns and pressures.

Patodia said although LDIL has received terms of offer from one of the existing lenders for refinancing the outstanding US bonds, the loan agreement is yet to be executed and remains subject to finalisation of terms and due diligence.

As such, even though the company has made progress on its refinancing efforts, it needs to progress further to mitigate the near term liquidity risk, she said.

The onshore operations in India also have Rs 2,670 crore ($381 million) in debt maturing over the next 12 months.

Moody's expects MDL's onshore debt to be rolled over, given the company's track record of rolling over these facilities in the past, and its large unencumbered land bank at Palava, which could be pledged to raise additional debt.

Moody's said it would revise the outlook to stable if the company can put in place a concrete refinancing plan for its upcoming maturities.