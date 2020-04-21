App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monte Carlo jumps 20% as Ludhiana facility resumes operations partially

The stock gained 45 percent so far in April following the rally in overall equity market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Monte Carlo Fashions share price jumped nearly 20 percent intraday on April 21 after the company partially resumed operations at its Ludhiana facility.

The stock has gained 45 percent so far in April in accordance with the overall equity market rally. It was quoting at Rs 159.75, up Rs 2.75 or 1.75 percent on the BSE at 1313 hours IST.

Consequent upon receipt of approval from the concerned authorities in Punjab subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, manufacturing facility at Ludhiana has partially resumed its operations from today, company said in its BSE filing.

Monte Carlo had closed its manufacturing facilities and retail stores since March 23 following lockdown instructions from government authorities to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Monte Carlo Fashions

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.