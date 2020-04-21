Monte Carlo jumps 20% as Ludhiana facility resumes operations partially

Monte Carlo Fashions share price jumped nearly 20 percent intraday on April 21 after the company partially resumed operations at its Ludhiana facility.

The stock has gained 45 percent so far in April in accordance with the overall equity market rally. It was quoting at Rs 159.75, up Rs 2.75 or 1.75 percent on the BSE at 1313 hours IST.

Consequent upon receipt of approval from the concerned authorities in Punjab subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, manufacturing facility at Ludhiana has partially resumed its operations from today, company said in its BSE filing.

Monte Carlo had closed its manufacturing facilities and retail stores since March 23 following lockdown instructions from government authorities to control the spread of novel coronavirus.