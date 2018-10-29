App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsanto India Q2 profit at Rs 24 cr, revenue up 33% at Rs 133.49 cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Seed firm Monsanto India reported a net profit of Rs 24.09 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.

Its net loss stood at Rs 6.39 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 133.49 crore during July-September 2018 from Rs 100.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a rise of over 33 percent.

Global chemical and pharma major Bayer has acquired the US-based Monsanto globally for over $60 billion.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 07:12 pm

tags #Monsanto India #Nifty #Results #Sensex

